BEMIDJI -- Gallery North will host an open house and book signing reception from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, June 18, to showcase author John Eggers and artist Kathy Gustafson.

Eggers is the author of 22 books and has written a weekly column for the Bemidji Pioneer since 1992. He is the founder of Project Graduate, which has the goal of a 100% high school graduation rate for students. Eggers currently directs the activities of Project Graduate while serving as a volunteer for the Red Lake Nation, a release said.

Related: Events happening in the Bemidji area

Gustafson is a self-taught, award-winning artist who has been involved with art for over 40 years. Most of her current works are mixed media on canvas, watercolor or welded metal sculpture, she has also illustrated books, the release said.

"She finds inspiration in nature and celebrates the many kinds of beauty that exist in the world," the release said. "Kathy's interests also include photography, writing and genealogy. She was one of the founding members of Gallery North and periodically displays her work at various venues in Bemidji and northern Minnesota."

For more information, visit gallerynorthbemidji.com.