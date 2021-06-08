BEMIDJI -- Art in the Park, the two-day festival that draws thousands of visitors to the historic tree-lined Library Park in Bemidji's downtown area, will return for its 53rd year this summer. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 17, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 18.

Since 1967, the juried fine art and craft fair has been a summer highlight for northern Minnesota residents and tourists.

This year, nearly 100 artists will be featured, in addition to food vendors, music and a children's art space, a release said. Vendors will sell everything from hand-crafted wood items, ceramics, apparel, jewelry, photography, metalworking, greeting cards, homemade preserves, soaps, stained glass, original paintings, garden art and more.

There is no admission charge for the event. According to the release, Watermark Art Center and Art in the Park are working to provide the safest event possible in light of COVID-19.

For more information, call (218) 444-7570 or email watermark@paulbunyan.net. Library Park is located on the shores of Lake Bemidji across from the Watermark Art Center at 505 Bemidji Ave. N.