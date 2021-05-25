BEMIDJI -- Gallery North will hold a series of "Warm Your Heart With A Little Art" classes throughout the month of June.

Art classes include:

"Origami Scramble Keepsake Book" with Mary Knox Johnson will be held from 1 to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1.

"Watercolor Flower Stained Glass Method" with Marion Reil will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9.



"Birch Tree Painting Using a Pallet Knife" with Elaine Netland will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 12.



"Framed Pebble Art" with Jamie Lee will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Monday, June 14.



"Handcrafted Copper/Paper Framed Picture" with Diane Collison-Jones will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15.

"Kumihimo Bracelet" with Bob Larson will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Friday, June 18.



"Ukrainian Egg Painting" with Mary Morton will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 19.

"Beaded Sun Catcher" with Dee Dee Narun will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22.

"Wood Burning on a Feather" with Les Sanders will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 24.

"Stained Glass Sun Catcher" with Don Pearson will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 26.



"Pieced Paper Cards" with Kathy Sanders will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Monday, June 28.

All classes are free and open to the public, but pre-registration is required. Visit gallerynorthbemidji.com for a complete list of class details and to register. Gallery North is located at 310 Fourth St. in downtown Bemidji.