BEMIDJI -- Watermark will showcase the "A Degree of Connectedness" exhibit in the Harlow/Kleven Gallery from June 1 through Sept. 17, at the center, 505 Bemidji Ave. N.

Ceramic and print work will focus on the concept of connections. Each piece reflects a relationship for consideration, a release said.

Related: Events happening in the Bemidji area

The exhibit will be free to the public. For more information, call (218) 444-7570 or visit watermarkartcenter.org.