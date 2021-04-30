BEMIDJI -- The Watermark Art Center is set to showcase three new exhibits during the month of May.

"Bury the Hatchet: Prayer for My P’ah-Be" with mixed-media artist John Hitchcock. The exhibit opens Wednesday, May 5, and runs through July 24. Hitchcock combines his interests in printmaking, Rock ‘n’ Roll, and Kiowa and Comanche history into one visual expression that offers a re-telling of the narrative of the American Frontier.

Working from the theme of the Buffalo Bill Wild West Show, the exhibit explores issues of assimilation, acculturation and indoctrination through oral history and music, a release said,

"Here, There, and Everywhere – A journey across the globe with the Artists of Studio 10" will be open Friday, May 7 through June 26. “Here, There, and Everywhere” shares work resulting from the artist's travels, taking the viewer on a virtual tour of the globe, demonstrating that all parts of the Earth are filled with fascinating people and places, beauty and history, a release said.

Annual High School Invitational will feature artwork from area young artists May 7-26. The exhibit will showcase work by students from Bemidji, Trek North and Laporte High Schools and will be held in the Lakeview Gallery and Education Studio Gallery.

Watermark is located at 505 Bemidji Ave. N. For more information, call (218) 444-7570.