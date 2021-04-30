BEMIDJI -- Gallery North will host a First Friday open house reception from 2 to 6 p.m. on Friday, May 7, to showcase artist Donna Andersen.

"As a little girl, Andersen was obsessed with horses and drew horses every day and dreamed of horses and drew more horses. Andersen took a watercolor class from Gallery North and was hooked," a release said. "She has been practicing watercolor for 12 years since and has taken numerous classes from a variety of teachers."

She has just begun to enter her work to national shows and was accepted into the 2020 Women of Watercolor National Show, the release said.

For more information, visit gallerynorthbemidji.com.