BEMIDJI -- Watermark Art Center will hold an in-person artist presentation with Mark Granlund for the closing of his exhibit, "Unutterable Spaces – Landscapes of Northern Minnesota" at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, at Watermark, 505 Bemidji Ave. N.

Granlund will talk about his personal art practice, process and inspiration for his work, as it pertains to the exhibit. Touching on spirituality and the landscape experience, he will talk about the islands on Rainy Lake and the Canadian Shield represented in "Unutterable Spaces," a release said.

There will be limited capacity and seating will be arranged to accommodate social distancing. Masks are required.

For more information, visit watermarkartcenter.org or call (218) 444-7570.