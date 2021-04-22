Arts Project Grant applications now available



BEMIDJI -- Applications are now available for the Arts Project Grant, which offers funding for a variety of arts projects including costs associated with public art, arts festivals, engagement of guest artists, arts field trips, workshops, exhibitions, presentations or performances.

Non-profits, public and charter schools, community education programs, arts organizations, institutions of higher learning, government/tribal entities and groups formed for nonprofit purposes with a fiscal sponsor are encouraged to apply, a release said.

Arts organizations may also apply to fund consultation projects in board development, fiscal management, fundraising, public relations, audience development or assistance in designing arts programming.

Funds can be used to purchase materials and supplies for arts projects but not equipment or nonexpendable items. Funded arts projects and programming must benefit the residents of Beltrami, Hubbard, Clearwater, Lake of the Woods or Mahnomen Counties.

The application deadline is May 15 and the maximum award is $2,500. Applications are available online at r2arts.org.

For more information, contact Region 2 Arts Council at (218) 751-5447, (800) 275-5447 or staff@r2arts.org.

Region 2 Arts seeks Young Artist Grant applications

BEMIDJI -- Region 2 Arts Council is now accepting applications for the Young Artist Grant program.

The program is for students in grades 8-12 who have a strong interest in the arts and reside in Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard, Lake of the Woods or Mahnomen counties. Students who are singers, musicians, writers, media artists, performers, visual artists and craftspeople are welcome to apply, a release said.

Grant recipients are reimbursed up to $600 for costs associated with arts instruction/mentorship, arts classes/camps/workshops in the state of Minnesota and some related travel expenses or materials.

The application deadline is May 15. Applications are available online at r2arts.org. For more information, contact Region 2 Arts Council at (218) 751-5447, (800) 275-5447 or via email at staff@r2arts.org.

Watermark Art Center to showcases 'Earth Matters'

BEMIDJI -- Watermark Art Center was recently selected as the 2021 venue for the Surface Design Association Juried Member Show "Earth Matters" scheduled for Sept. 3 to Oct. 30, in the Kaul Gallery.

"Earth Matters" as an exhibition theme, presents an expanded and nuanced perspective on issues relating to current ecological conditions that have been shaped by human habits, a release said.

This textile-inspired art and design exhibition will aim at not only catalyzing multilayered perspectives that present ways to critically think about and understand earth matters, but to raise important questions about how humans cultivate eco-based approaches that engage and consider different ecologies, the release said.

The juror for "Earth Matters" is Nnenna Okore. Focusing on concepts of recycling, transformation and regeneration of forms. “My work is based on observations from ecological and man-made environments. I am drawn to uniquely diverse and tactile characteristics of the collective physical world.” Okore said in a release. She works with ceramics, paper, fiber, and relief items, as well as digital components.

For more information on the Surface Design Association and Nneena Okore, visit watermarkartcenter.org.