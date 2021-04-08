Region 2 Arts to host 'Equity as Action' workshop



BEMIDJI -- The Region 2 Arts Council will host the first of three "Equity as Action" workshops from 9 a.m. to noon on April 22, via Zoom.

Members of arts and culture organizations in Beltrami, Clearwater, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen and Hubbard counties are invited to learn ways in which they can think about and engage in equity within their organizations, decision-making and work, a release said.

The first workshop can be taken alone, or as the first in a three-part series focusing on basic skills to support actions that develop equity and inclusivity in systems, structures and programming. Organizations that attend the entire series will have the opportunity to receive a stipend to support their specific equity projects, the release said.

The deadline to register is April 15. For more information, visit r2arts.org. To register, call (218) 751-5447 or (800) 275-5447, or email staff@r2arts.org.

CelloWoman to perform two-concert series

BEMIDJI -- CelloWoman will perform a two-concert series, both in-person and virtually, from 7:30 to 9 p.m., June 4-5, at the Rail River Folk School, located at 303 Railroad Ave. SE.

"CelloWoman is a special collaboration with Geoffrey Taylor who will be bowing through the multitude of voices on his strings," a release said. "Like all mudsong bandmates, Geoffrey follows improvisational tastes and smiles, making each concert a one-of-a-kind soulfully sonic ride.

"For the past decade, mudsong has been crafting original, tale-length concerts that sound the heartache and hallelujah of our breaking human hearts. Thomas King said, 'The truth about stories is that’s all we are.' The truth about mudsong is songstories are all we are. Original stories. Fresh songs. Crafted from the sloppy, raw mess of life? That's what we do. As musicians, we anticipate our evenings to open on the heart-fire of the bass guitar, shimmy through the saxophone, and linger over heart and soul."

The concert is free to attend, but registration is required to reserve a ticket and the option to recieve a link to the livestream version of the performance. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/cellowoman-by-mudsong-tickets-144794591521. For more information, visit www.mudsong.net/cellowoman or contact Mary Overlie at mary@mudsong.net or (218) 444-8170.