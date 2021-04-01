'Libations, Vessels and Toasts' art showcase to be featured at Wild Hare Bistro

BEMIDJI -- An artists showcase featuring local artist Don Houseman will be on display beginning Friday, April 2, at the Wild Hare Bistro, 523 Minnesota Ave. NW.

The showcase, entitled “Libations, Vessels and Toasts," features woodcut and linocut prints that are a playful look at the traditions of people and their toasts, a release said.

Due to continued COVID-19 protocols, there will be no opening reception, however, the artist will be available at various times throughout the opening day to discuss his work, the release said.

The public is invited and will be able to view Houseman’s work through June. All work will be available for purchase.

'My Kid and Me Art Exploration' classes at Headwaters

BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Music and Arts will hold "My Kid and Me Art Exploration" classes from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, April 13 through May 18.

This weekly program will offer a fun and relaxing experience in the Headwaters Art Studio. The six-session program led by Diamond Knispel gives participants the chance to try different age-appropriate media at their own pace, a release said.

The group will be limited in size and participants will be required to follow Headwaters COVID-19 protocols. Art supplies will be provided. The cost is $150 per adult/child pair and an additional child or additional adult is $75.

Register by calling (218) 444-5606 or visit headwatersmusicandarts.org.

