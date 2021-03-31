BEMIDJI -- An artists showcase featuring local artist Don Houseman will be on display beginning Friday, April 2, at the Wild Hare Bistro, 523 Minnesota Ave. NW.

The showcase, entitled “Libations, Vessels and Toasts," features woodcut and linocut prints that are a playful look at the traditions of people and their toasts, a release said.

Due to continued COVID-19 protocols, there will be no opening reception, however, the artist will be available at various times throughout the opening day to discuss his work, the release said.

The public is invited and will be able to view Houseman’s work through June. All work will be available for purchase.