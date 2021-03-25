Gallery North to host First Friday open house

BEMIDJI -- Gallery North will host a First Friday open house reception from 2 to 6 p.m. on Friday, April 9, to showcase artist Diana Collison-Jones.

Collison-Jones began as an oil painter whose favorite subjects are landscapes, large and small animals, flowers and anything unique. She loves to learn new art mediums, as it helps reduce life’s anxieties to focus on creating. She currently uses acrylics, watercolor pencils, pyrography and applique, a release said.

For more information, visit gallerynorthbemidji.com.

Creative Café event set at Gallery North

BEMIDJI -- Gallery North will hold a Creative Café event from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20, at the gallery, 310 Fourth St. NW.

Bob Larson will be teaching how to Japanese rope braiding, classes are geared to ages 12 and older. Cost is $5 per activity, no pre-registration is required. For more information, visit gallerynorthbemidji.com.

