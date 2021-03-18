BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Sculpture Walk has been awarded a Creative Support for Organizations grant by the Minnesota State Arts Board. The $8,280 grant will be used to ensure inclusion of Native American art and increase engagement via social media.

The BSW was one of 484 Minnesota arts organizations receiving funding from a pool of $6,877,00 created by the Minnesota State Legislature, a release said.

Creative Support for Organizations grants are designed to help arts organizations that regularly offer arts programming as an integral part of their mission, and adapt to the changing environment caused by the global pandemic.

Grantees will be able to use funds to support people and activities that will be needed to stay relevant and connected to audiences, participants, students, or communities now and in the future.

The intent of this grant program is to help maintain the financial sustainability and long-term viability of organizations that offer valuable arts programming for Minnesotans, the release said.

The Bemidji Sculpture Walk is a nonprofit organization founded in 1999 that seeks, selects, acquires (on loan), displays and maintains sculptures in downtown Bemidji in the interest of public arts and cultural promotion and in support of downtown businesses.