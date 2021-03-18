Region 2 Arts to host online public input meeting



BEMIDJI -- The Region 2 Arts Council will host an online presentation at 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 25, via Zoom.

Participants will learn about the council’s biennial plan for fiscal years 2022 and 2023, including community needs assessment results, upcoming priorities and intended outcomes, grant and non-grant programs and services, grant deadlines and a preliminary two year budget, a release said.

Attendees at the meeting can learn about the plan, ask questions and make comments before it is submitted to the Minnesota State Arts Board and Forum of Regional Arts Council Arts Advisory Committee for review and approval, the release said.

Participants can register at r2arts.org to receive a Zoom link for participation or contact them at staff@r2arts.org, (218) 751-5447 or (800) 275-5447.

Watermark to host in-person wet felting class

BEMIDJI -- Watermark Art Center will host a in-person wet felting class with exhibiting artist Kristen Anderson on Saturday, April 17.

Participants will discover the history of felt and felt making while learning the basics of wet felting, then incorporate those techniques into a project, a release said.

Participants can register online for "Out of this World Felt Planets" for kids or "Felt Wall Hanging Tributes" for 15 years and older at watermarkartcenter.org. The Watermark Art Gallery is located at 505 Bemidji Ave. N. For more information, call (218) 444-7570.

Watermark showcases BSU's abstract ceramic and print work

BEMIDJI -- The Watermark Art Center is offering an exhibition of abstract ceramic and print work from collections held by Bemidji State University.

“A Different Way to Look at It” draws from BSU’s ceramic and print teaching collections and explores the definition of reality through perspective, proportions and color. The exhibition features 15 prints, including “Birders” by Bemidji State alumnus Lou Ferreri '69, and nine ceramics works, a release said.

The exhibition will be on display until May 21.

The Watermark Art Gallery is located at 505 Bemidji Ave. N. For more information, call (218) 444-7570.