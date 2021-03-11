Anishinaabe Arts Initiative seeks applicants



BEMIDJI -- The Anishinaabe Arts Initiative Fellowship is now accepting applications to provide funding to Native American artists to fuel their art.

Applicants must be from the surrounding counties including Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard, Mahnomen, Lake of the Woods, Becker, Roseau, Cass or Itasca. The goal of the AAI Fellowship Program is to assist the region’s most talented Native American artists in furthering and innovating their work, a release said.

One $5,000 award will be granted. The funds can be used for, but not limited to, exploring new directions or continuing work in progress, production costs, materials, equipment, collaborative or community projects, travel, research or study to further their art.

Application deadline is April 1. Applications are available online at r2arts.org. For questions or more information, contact the Region 2 Arts Council at (218) 751-5447 or toll-free at (800) 275-5447.

BSO to present Copland concert

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Symphony Orchestra will present its next concert, "Conversations with Copland," at 7 p.m. on March 27 and 3 p.m. on March 28 at the Bluebelle Event Venue. The performance also will be live-streamed on March 28.

The music of Aaron Copland will be featured. It will include "Appalachian Spring," with commentary from Copland and choreographer Martha Graham, who collaborated to create the American classic.

All tickets must be purchased in advance and can be picked up at the door. No tickets will be sold at the door. All attendees must have a ticket, a release said.

The BSO is adhering to safety guidelines provided by the Minnesota Department of Health. To provide a safe environment, seating will be physically distanced, the audience will be seated at least 12 feet from the stage, and each attendee is required to bring and wear a face mask. Tickets may purchased at bemidjisymphony.org.

Sixteen new sculptures chosen for 2021 sculpture walk

BEMIDJI -- Sixteen sculptures have been chosen winners in the 2021 Bemidji Sculpture Walk competition to be displayed at various locations in downtown Bemidji beginning in late May, including one by Bemidji artist Tim Nelsen.

This year’s winners include artwork made from steel, bronze, glass, wood, aluminum, rocks and recycled tools, farm equipment and auto parts, a release said.

2021 winners are: