Anishinaabe Arts Initiative seeks applicants
BEMIDJI -- The Anishinaabe Arts Initiative Fellowship is now accepting applications to provide funding to Native American artists to fuel their art.
Applicants must be from the surrounding counties including Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard, Mahnomen, Lake of the Woods, Becker, Roseau, Cass or Itasca. The goal of the AAI Fellowship Program is to assist the region’s most talented Native American artists in furthering and innovating their work, a release said.
One $5,000 award will be granted. The funds can be used for, but not limited to, exploring new directions or continuing work in progress, production costs, materials, equipment, collaborative or community projects, travel, research or study to further their art.
Application deadline is April 1. Applications are available online at r2arts.org. For questions or more information, contact the Region 2 Arts Council at (218) 751-5447 or toll-free at (800) 275-5447.
BSO to present Copland concert
BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Symphony Orchestra will present its next concert, "Conversations with Copland," at 7 p.m. on March 27 and 3 p.m. on March 28 at the Bluebelle Event Venue. The performance also will be live-streamed on March 28.
The music of Aaron Copland will be featured. It will include "Appalachian Spring," with commentary from Copland and choreographer Martha Graham, who collaborated to create the American classic.
All tickets must be purchased in advance and can be picked up at the door. No tickets will be sold at the door. All attendees must have a ticket, a release said.
The BSO is adhering to safety guidelines provided by the Minnesota Department of Health. To provide a safe environment, seating will be physically distanced, the audience will be seated at least 12 feet from the stage, and each attendee is required to bring and wear a face mask. Tickets may purchased at bemidjisymphony.org.
Sixteen new sculptures chosen for 2021 sculpture walk
BEMIDJI -- Sixteen sculptures have been chosen winners in the 2021 Bemidji Sculpture Walk competition to be displayed at various locations in downtown Bemidji beginning in late May, including one by Bemidji artist Tim Nelsen.
This year’s winners include artwork made from steel, bronze, glass, wood, aluminum, rocks and recycled tools, farm equipment and auto parts, a release said.
2021 winners are:
Tim Nelsen of Bemidji, Minn., with two sculptures, "This One Goes to 11 – Gibson Guitar," made of recycled materials; and "Walter – The Great Dane," made of recycled materials.
- Mark Hall of Kasota, Minn., with his sculpture "Brother Phoenix," made of steel and glass.
- Tim James and Aidan Demarais of Good Thunder, Minn., with their sculpture "Into the Mystic," made of steel.
- Jon Kamrath of Mahtomedi, Minn., with his sculpture "NorseEast," made of steel and aluminum.
- Isaac Kidder of Minnetrista, Minn., with his sculpture "The Eternal Flame," made of copper and steel.
- Ann Klefstad of Duluth, Minn., with her sculpture "Iron Deer," made of weathering (Corten) steel.
- David Montague of Brooklyn Park, Minn., with his sculpture "Stainless Steel Mobile #6," made of welded stainless steel discs and rods, and high-strength stainless steel components.
- Karman Rheault of Moorhead, Minn., with his sculpture "Astral," made of steel.
- James and Ryan Pedersen of Mankato, Minn., with two sculptures, "Spring Study 1," made of torch-cut and welded steel with areas of hammered textures and applied brass, and "Unfurl" made of ground and heat-treated steel.
- Craig Snyder of Plymouth, Minn., with his sculpture "Ascending Perspectives," made of steel and cedar.
- Jamie Weinfurter of Minneapolis, Minn., with two sculptures, "Grief," made of welded steel and "Is This Yours" (3 of 3 in series: Women in the Workplace), made of blown glass, steel frame and wood.
Tim Adams of Webster City, Iowa with his sculpture "Prairie Wind Tussocks," made of stainless steel and Lexan/Plexiglass.
Daphna Russell of Cedaredge, Colo., with the sculpture "Horse of the Plains," made of bronze.