Anishinaabe Arts Initiative seeks applicants

BEMIDJI -- The Anishinaabe Arts Initiative Fellowship is now accepting applications to provide funding to a Native American artist to fuel their art.

Applicants must be from the surrounding counties including Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard, Mahnomen, Lake of the Woods, Becker, Roseau, Cass or Itasca. The goal of the AAI Fellowship Program is to assist the region’s most talented Native American artists in furthering and innovating their work, a release said.

One $5,000 award will be granted. The funds can be used for, but not limited to, exploring new directions or continuing work in progress, production costs, materials, equipment, collaborative or community projects, travel, research or study to further their art.

Application deadline is April 1. Applications are available online at r2arts.org. For questions or more information, contact the Region 2 Arts Council at (218) 751-5447 or toll-free at (800) 275-5447.

Author Talk with William Kent Krueger set for March 11



BEMIDJI -- The Kitchigami Regional Library will host a free virtual program titled, “Author Talk with William Kent Krueger” at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, via Zoom.

William Kent Krueger will discuss his latest book, "This Tender Land" and topics related to Minnesota history and research.

Krueger is the acclaimed author of the New York Times bestseller "Ordinary Grace," winner of the Edgar Award for best novel, as well as eighteen Cork O’Connor novels, including "Desolation Mountain" and "Sulfur Springs," a release said.

For more information or to register, visit the Legacy Programs Facebook page or call (218) 751-3963.

Creative Café event set at Gallery North

BEMIDJI -- Gallery North will hold a Creative Café event from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16, at the gallery, 310 Fourth St. NW.

Mary Morton will be teaching how to paint an alcohol ink tile, classes are geared to ages 12 and older. Cost is $5 per activity, no pre-registration is required. For more information, visit gallerynorthbemidji.com.

Headwaters to host composition and improv group

BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Music and Arts will host a Jam Band instrumental improv and composition group from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, from April 1 to May 27, at 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

Headwaters Jam Band is an eight-week program dedicated to exploring instrumental improv and composition in a group setting, a release said. It is for participants ages 13-18 with prior experience with their instrument. The group will be led by Cassidy Jay, a professional musician, composer and audio engineer.

Participants will gather weekly to jam out and explore important aspects of song structure, song dynamics, song phrasing, band organization and the social dynamics of playing in a group, the release said.

The cost to participate is $75. Advance registration is required, limited spots are available. Register by calling (218) 444-5606 or visiting headwatersmusicandarts.org/jamband.

RELATED: Things to do around the Bemidji area