Gallery North to host First Friday open house

BEMIDJI -- Gallery North will host a First Friday open house reception from 2 to 6 p.m. on Friday, March 5, to showcase artist Sharon Nordrum.

Nordrum has always been drawn to art and creating, and when she lost her job in 2012 she decided she did not want to find another position in the retail world. She realized there was a lack of use of the Ojibwe language in this area, so she spoke with an elder and became determined to make and sell welcome sign and garden signs in the Ojibwe language, a release said.

Boozhoo, Aaniin and Biindigen gave her a start and she has since moved on to telling Ojibwe stories and her dreams on canvas. Sharon works with paint and different fibers from weaving to felting.

For more information, visit gallerynorthbemidji.com.

Author Talk with William Kent Krueger set for March 11

BEMIDJI -- The Kitchigami Regional Library will host a free virtual program titled, “Author Talk with William Kent Krueger” at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, via Zoom.

William Kent Krueger will discuss his latest book, "This Tender Land" and topics related to Minnesota history and research.

Krueger is the acclaimed author of the New York Times bestseller "Ordinary Grace," winner of the Edgar Award for best novel, as well as eighteen Cork O’Connor novels, including "Desolation Mountain" and "Sulfur Springs," a release said.

For more information or to register, visit the Legacy Programs Facebook page or call (218) 751-3963.

Creative Café event set at Gallery North

BEMIDJI -- Gallery North will hold a Creative Café event from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16, at the gallery, 310 Fourth St. NW.

Mary Morton will be teaching how to paint an alcohol ink tile, classes are geared to ages 12 and older. Cost is $5 per activity, no pre-registration is required. For more information, visit gallerynorthbemidji.com.

Headwaters to host composition and improv group

BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Music and Arts will host a Jam Band instrumental improv and composition group from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, from April 1 to May 27, at 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

Headwaters Jam Band is an eight-week program dedicated to exploring instrumental improv and composition in a group setting, a release said. It is for participants ages 13-18 with prior experience with their instrument. The group will be led by Cassidy Jay, a professional musician, composer and audio engineer.

Participants will gather weekly to jam out and explore important aspects of song structure, song dynamics, song phrasing, band organization and the social dynamics of playing in a group, the release said.

The cost to participate is $75. Advance registration is required, limited spots are available. Register by calling (218) 444-5606 or visiting headwatersmusicandarts.org/jamband.

RELATED: Things to do around the Bemidji area