BEMIDJI -- In honor of the 125th anniversary of the city of Bemidji this year, the Beltrami County Historical Society is putting together an anniversary book that gives a short historic overview of the city and its 125 years.

With the help and talents of area arts, the historical society will also put together an accompanying coloring book to celebrate life in Bemidji. The BCHS invites local artists to create line drawings for the coloring book, featuring people, places, things, activities, and scenes of Bemidji, a release said.

All artists whose drawings are selected for inclusion in the coloring book will be featured on an artist’s page with a small portrait of the artist and short bio. One of the drawings will be featured as the cover illustration and the winner of this honor will receive $100.

All contributors will receive two complimentary copies of the book. Artists are welcome to submit up to five drawings.

Drawings may represent Bemidji in present time or in the past. Historic photos may be requested from the BCHS upon which the artist can draw for inspiration.

Drawings should be in a print-ready format for 8.5”x11” with room for a caption at the bottom (forms are available) and must be submitted by April 1.

Submissions can be sent as email attachments to depot@beltramicounty.org, mailed to the History Center at P.O. Box 1039, Bemidji, MN 56619, or dropped off at the History Center during operating hours, noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

For more information, contact Sue Bruns at depot@beltramicounty.org.