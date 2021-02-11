BSU professor, photographer featured at MacRostie Art Center

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. -- Photography from Bemidji State University adjunct professor and photographer Monika Lawrence will be featured in MacRostie Art Center's February exhibitions.

MacRostie Art Center will host a Virtual Artist Talk event with Lawrence at 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17, via Zoom, it is free and the public is invited to attend.

When photographer Monika Lawrence moved from Germany to northern Minnesota, she learned a lot about the long, cold winters. She also discovered a beauty and mystery in the monochrome, windblown snowscapes. “Beyond Whiteness” is a photographic series that captures her discovery of the joys and challenges of a Minnesota winter, the life that exists beneath the thick white blanket, and the people that call this region home, a release said.

Monika Lawrence grew up in Eastern Germany and began her professional career as a foreign language teacher, shifting into social work after the Berlin Wall came down. She turned to photography in the mid-1990s and later took classes at photography schools in Berlin. In 2007, Lawrence moved to Bemidji, where she lives with her husband Mark.

She teaches photography and photojournalism as a Senior Adjunct at Bemidji State University and works as a freelance photographer for Minnesota Public Radio News.

Lawrence's photographic series “Beyond Whiteness" exhibit will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4p.m., Wednesday - Saturday, or by appointment, at the MacRostie Art Center, 405 NW First Ave. Exhibits may also be viewed online.

For more information call (218) 326-2697 or visit macrostieartcenter.org.

Arts Action Week set for Feb. 16-19

BEMIDJI -- Region 2 Arts Council, arts appreciators, leaders and artists are set to host Art Action Week from Feb. 16-19, to advocate for arts funding in the state. Participation will be completely online.

Participants will take part in an opening rally and brief advocacy trainings before joining others in several short Zoom meetings with state legislators to help them understand the role the arts have in bringing economic vitality and vibrancy to their hometowns, a release said.

Registration closes Sunday, Feb. 14. For more information or to register, visit artsmn.org.

Tapestry exhibit to open at Watermark Feb. 17

BEMIDJI -- The "Restorative Loops" Tapestry exhibit is set to open at Watermark Art Center on Wednesday, Feb. 17.

"Restorative Loops" focuses on themes of environmental science and human connection to the natural world. Years of watching plants and animals adapt to phenological changes and seasonal cycles, certain elements have surfaced to intertwine with artist Kristen Anderson's life, a release said.

Watermark Art Center is open and free to the public, located at 505 Bemidji Ave. N. For more information call (218) 444-7570 or visit WatermarkArtCenter.org.

Region 2 Arts awards $22,823 in Arts and Cultural Heritage funds

BEMIDJI -- The Region 2 Arts Council Board of Directors recently granted $22,823 in Arts and Cultural Heritage funds to the schools and non-profit organizations.

These grants support high-quality arts education that develops knowledge, skills, and understanding of the arts for the benefit of Minnesotans of all ages across our five-county region, a release said.

The grant winners include:

Headwaters Music and Arts of Bemidji was awarded $2,973 to establish a production club for area youth to learn video, audio, and graphics production.

of Bemidji was awarded $2,973 to establish a production club for area youth to learn video, audio, and graphics production. Clear Waters Life Center in Clearbrook and Gonvick was awarded $3,000 to offer two outdoor workshops, one teaching creative sidewalk design and poured cement creations, and another teaching found object sculpture welding and design.

in Clearbrook and Gonvick was awarded $3,000 to offer two outdoor workshops, one teaching creative sidewalk design and poured cement creations, and another teaching found object sculpture welding and design. Northern Light Opera Company of Park Rapids was awarded $3,000 to provide a three-week children's theater camp, NLOKids, in collaboration with Pine Point School in Pine Point Minnesota.

of Park Rapids was awarded $3,000 to provide a three-week children's theater camp, NLOKids, in collaboration with Pine Point School in Pine Point Minnesota. Bemidji State University Center for Extended Learning was awarded $2,000 to provide 15 writers from our region access as auditors to the virtual Minnesota Northwoods Writers Conference, as well as a scholarship for one local writer to attend a full workshop.

was awarded $2,000 to provide 15 writers from our region access as auditors to the virtual Minnesota Northwoods Writers Conference, as well as a scholarship for one local writer to attend a full workshop. Bagley Area Arts Collaborative was awarded $3,000 to offer a series of three photography workshops hosted by Lowell Wolff, as well as a series of photo sessions with photojournalist Monika Lawrence to capture the stories of 10 area artists.

was awarded $3,000 to offer a series of three photography workshops hosted by Lowell Wolff, as well as a series of photo sessions with photojournalist Monika Lawrence to capture the stories of 10 area artists. The Northern Artist Association of Bemidji was awarded $2,850 to offer, in partnership with Gallery North, free art classes supplemented with video tutorials and Do It Yourself Kits.

of Bemidji was awarded $2,850 to offer, in partnership with Gallery North, free art classes supplemented with video tutorials and Do It Yourself Kits. Bemidji Community Theater was awarded $3,000 to hire professional puppeteer Ezra Bartsch to video tape the construction of a large reindeer puppet to be used for outreach activities, as well as in an upcoming production of Frozen Jr. in 2022.

was awarded $3,000 to hire professional puppeteer Ezra Bartsch to video tape the construction of a large reindeer puppet to be used for outreach activities, as well as in an upcoming production of Frozen Jr. in 2022. Bemidji Sculpture Walk was awarded $3,000 to create a series of YouTube video lessons, targeted to students in grades 7-12 and adult artists, about how to get started creating a metal sculpture, including equipment needs, materials, techniques and local resources to assist in development.

Headwaters Science Center to host eCUBE fundraiser

BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Science Center will hold an eCUBE fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 27, at 413 Beltrami Ave NW.

This year's "special pandemic inspired edition" event comes neatly packaged in a cube. Each eCUBE contains their signature event elements: signature cocktail, flaming dessert, science, and a tax-deductible donation, a release said.

Cost is $40 for one package and $75 for two. To reserve a kit visit hscbemidji.org. For more information call (218) 444-4472.

Author Talk with William Kent Krueger set for March 11

BEMIDJI -- The Kitchigami Regional Library will host a free virtual program titled, “Author Talk with William Kent Krueger” 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, at via Zoom.

William Kent Krueger will discuss his latest book, "This Tender Land" and topics related to Minnesota history and research.

Krueger is the acclaimed author of the New York Times bestselling "Ordinary Grace", winner of the Edgar Award for best novel, as well as eighteen Cork O’Connor novels, including "Desolation Mountain" and "Sulfur Springs," a release said.

For more information or to register, visit the Legacy Programs Facebook page or call (218) 751-3963.

Headwaters to host composition and improv group

BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Music and Arts will host a Jam Band instrumental improv and composition group from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, from April. 1 to May. 27, at 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

Headwaters Jam Band is an eight-week program dedicated to exploring instrumental improv and composition in a group setting, a release said. It is for participants ages 13-18 with prior experience with their instrument. The group will be led by Cassidy Jay, a professional musician, composer and audio engineer.

Participants will gather weekly to jam out and explore important aspects of song structure, song dynamics, song phrasing, band organization and the social dynamics of playing in a group, the release said.

The cost to participate is $75. Advance registration is required, limited spots are available. Register by calling (218) 444-5606 or visiting headwatersmusicandarts.org/jamband.

Region 2 seeks Arts Access Grants applications

BEMIDJI -- Region 2 Arts Council and the Legacy Fund have opened the Arts Access Grants through March 15 for non-profit organizations and groups formed for non-profit purposes.

Arts activities proposed for funding must be accessible by the public, have a strong community component, and must benefit the residents of Beltrami, Hubbard, Clearwater, Lake of the Woods, or Mahnomen Counties. Maximum award is $6,000.

For more information, contact Region 2 Arts Council at (218) 751-5447, toll-free at (800) 275-5447 or email at staff@r2arts.org.

Headwaters to host 'My Kid and Me Pottery' class

BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Music and Arts will host a "My Kid and Me Pottery" class from 6 to 7:30 p.m. each Friday, from March 5 through April 9, at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

Led by resident potter, Tom Daly, participants will learn how to create a variety of clay projects, and learn new clay and glazing techniques. Supplies and instruction will be provided.

This course is for children in grades 1-5 and their adult guardian. The cost to attend is $150 per adult/child pair. Additional child or adult is $75.

The group will be limited in size and participants will be required to follow Headwaters COVID-19 protocols.

Register by calling (218) 444-5606 or visit headwatersmusicandarts.org.