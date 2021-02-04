BSO presents 'Red Carpet Romance' performances

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Symphony Orchestra will present its "Red Carpet Romance" concert at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 13 and 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14 at the Bluebelle Event Venue, 4710 Jacks Road NW.

The orchestra will perform cinema favorites with a focus on love themes for Valentine’s Day and titles that both the young and young at heart will love. It will include music from "Beauty and the Beast," "Grease" and "Schindler's List," a release said.

A limited number of in-person tickets are being sold at $22 plus fees. The Sunday concert also will be livestreamed, with tickets priced at $18.

Tickets may be purchased online at bemidjisymphony.org. All tickets must be purchased in advance and can be picked up at the door. No tickets, however, will be sold at the door.

The BSO is adhering to safety guidelines provided by the Minnesota Department of Health. To provide a safe environment, seating will be physically distanced, the audience will be seated at least 12 feet from the stage, and each attendee is required to bring and wear a face mask.

Itasca Community College seeks writers

GRAND RAPIDS -- Itasca Community College’s annual literary and arts magazine is seeking submissions of essays, poems, short stories and artwork/photography for publication this spring.

Participants can email written work essays, poems, short stories, photography and scanned artwork to lisa.marcis@itascacc.edu, attach the work as a separate document without your name. Participant's email must include their name, contact information and the title of the work you’re submitting. Put “Spring Thaw” in the subject line, a release said.

Deadline for submissions is Friday, Feb. 12. For more information, contact Lisa Marcis at (218) 322-2439 or email lisa.marcis@itascacc.edu.

Arts Action Week set for Feb. 16-19

BEMIDJI -- Region 2 Arts Council, arts appreciators, leaders and artists are set to host Art Action Week from Feb. 16-19, to advocate for arts funding in the state. Participation will be completely online.

Participants will take part in an opening rally and brief advocacy trainings before joining others in several short Zoom meetings with state legislators to help them understand the role the arts have in bringing economic vitality and vibrancy to their hometowns, a release said.

Registration closes Sunday, Feb. 14. For more information or to register, visit artsmn.org.

Greene plans to donate Watermark exhibit sales

BEMIDJI -- Ne-Dah-Ness Rose Greene, an artist exhibiting her photography collection "Mashkawiziiwag" or "They are Strong" at Watermark Art Center, plans to donate profits from the sale of her print "Solace."

Greene will be donating the profits to a Leech Lake family whose parents were seriously injured in a motorcycle accident last year. "Solace" features two of the four siblings impacted by their parents' long road to recovery. Greene is a family friend, a release said.

"Solace" may be ordered as a ready-to-hang, metallic print in any of four sizes. Visit Watermark or its website to view this and more work from Greene on display.

Watermark Art Center is open and free to the public, located at 505 Bemidji Ave. N. For more information call (218) 444-7570 or visit WatermarkArtCenter.org.

Region 2 seeks Arts Access Grants applications

BEMIDJI -- Region 2 Arts Council and the Legacy Fund have opened the Arts Access Grants through March 15 for non-profit organizations and groups formed for non-profit purposes.

Arts activities proposed for funding must be accessible by the public, have a strong community component, and must benefit the residents of Beltrami, Hubbard, Clearwater, Lake of the Woods, or Mahnomen Counties. Maximum award is $6,000.

For more information, contact Region 2 Arts Council at (218) 751-5447, toll-free at (800) 275-5447 or email at staff@r2arts.org.

Headwaters to host 'My Kid and Me Pottery' class

BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Music and Arts will host a "My Kid and Me Pottery" class from 6 to 7:30 p.m. each Friday, from March 5 through April 9, at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

Led by resident potter, Tom Daly, participants will learn how to create a variety of clay projects, and learn new clay and glazing techniques. Supplies and instruction will be provided.

This course is for children in grades 1-5 and their adult guardian. The cost to attend is $150 per adult/child pair. Additional child or adult is $75.

The group will be limited in size and participants will be required to follow Headwaters COVID-19 protocols.

Register by calling (218) 444-5606 or visit headwatersmusicandarts.org.