Watermark set to open new exhibit Feb. 1

BEMIDJI -- The Watermark Art Center will open the exhibit "Unutterable Space, Landscapes of Northern Minnesota" by Mark Granlund on Monday, Feb. 1.

"Unutterable Space" is an exploration of the fundamental issues of experience, particularly with regard to northern Minnesota landscapes. Granlund's oil paintings focus on the point of convergence between experience and construct, layers and shape, and the metaphysical landscape where energies of a scene distill into patterns, a release said.

Granlund’s regular visits to the Minnesota/Canada border, where he explores the landscape of his father’s childhood, have forged an attentiveness to its unique combination of water, rocks, trees and sky.

Watermark Art Center is open and free to the public, located at 505 Bemidji Ave. N. For more information call (218) 444-7570 or visit WatermarkArtCenter.org.

Gallery North to host First Friday open house

BEMIDJI -- Gallery North is set to host a First Friday open house reception from 2 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5, for showcase members of the Bemidji Wood Carvers Club.

The Bemidji Wood Carvers Club is a group of people who vary in skill levels from beginner to advanced. Members carve different art objects and are very willing to help anyone interested in learning to carve, a release said.

For more information, visit their Facebook page or website www.gallerynorthbemidji.com.

Watermark set to showcase Harlow-Kleven

BEMIDJI -- From Bemidji State University's Harlow-Kleven teaching collection, "A Different Way to Look at It" opens Feb. 5, at Watermark Art Center.

The exhibit challenges viewers to think about what the artists have achieved in their creation of abstract art. As the definition of abstract is to separate or withdraw something from something else, much of abstract art is rooted in reality even if the final image is not recognizable, a release said.

Watermark Art Center open and free to the public, located at 505 Bemidji Ave. N. For more information call (218) 444-7570 or visit WatermarkArtCenter.org.

BSU professor, photographer featured at MacRostie Art Center

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. -- Photography from Bemidji State University adjunct professor and photographer Monika Lawrence will be featured in MacRostie Art Center's February exhibitions.

When photographer Monika Lawrence moved from Germany to northern Minnesota, she learned a lot about the long, cold winters. She also discovered a beauty and mystery in the monochrome, windblown snowscapes. “Beyond Whiteness” is a photographic series that captures her discovery of the joys and challenges of a Minnesota winter, the life that exists beneath the thick white blanket, and the people that call this region home, a release said.

Monika Lawrence grew up in Eastern Germany and began her professional career as a foreign language teacher, shifting into social work after the Berlin Wall came down. She turned to photography in the mid-1990s and later took classes at photography schools in Berlin. In 2007, Lawrence moved to Bemidji, where she lives with her husband Mark.

She teaches photography and photojournalism as a Senior Adjunct at Bemidji State University and works as a freelance photographer for Minnesota Public Radio News.

Lawrence's photographic series “Beyond Whiteness" exhibit will be open to the public beginning Friday, Feb. 5. from 10 a.m. to 4p.m., Wednesday - Saturday, or by appointment, at the MacRostie Art Center, 405 NW First Ave. Exhibits may also be viewed online.

For more information call (218) 326-2697 or visit macrostieartcenter.org.

Creative Café event set at Gallery North

BEMIDJI -- Gallery North will hold a Creative Café event from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16, at the gallery, 310 Fourth St. NW.

Frank Bera and the members of the Bemidji Wood Carvers Club to make a cute, mischievous looking bear using wood and wood burning techniques. Classes are geared to ages 12 and up. Cost is $5 per activity, no pre-registration is required.

For more information, visit www.gallerynorthbemidji.com.

Watermark set to offer Valentine Art-to-Go Kits

BEMIDJI -- Watermark's Valentines special Art-to-Go Kits will be free and on a first-come basis between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6, thanks to sponsorship from First National Bank Bemidji. The kits come with supplies for making cards and a necklace for Valentine sweeties. Participants are asked to wear a mask when picking up their kits, a release said.

Watermark Art Center open and free to the public, located at 505 Bemidji Ave. N. For more information call (218) 444-7570 or visit WatermarkArtCenter.org.

Fuhrman to perform in University of Jamestown Theatre production

JAMESTOWN, N.D. -- Carly Fuhrman of Bemidji will perform in the University of Jamestown Theatre production of "Forbidden Broadway's Greatest Hits" at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 11, 12, and 13, at DeNault Auditorium in the university's Reiland Fine Arts Center.

Tickets are limited and all audience members are required to wear masks while on campus, a release said.

For more information or to get tickets, call (701) 252-3467 or visit www.uj.edu.

Annual Sustainable Sheep event set for Feb. 20

PARK RAPIDS -- The Seventh Annual Small Scale Sustainable Sheep Event is set to take place from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 20, at Hubbard Community Center, 12141 Lake St.

Janet McNally of Tamarack Lamb and Wool, in Hinckley, Minn. will be the keynote speaker at the Sustainable Sheep event. McNally will do presentations and take time to answer questions and participate in discussions about regenerative grazing systems and livestock guard dogs, a release said.

Pre-registration required by Feb. 13. Cost is $20 per person, $30 per couple and $15 for SSFC members. Payment can be made at the door. For more information or to register, visit sheepcommunity.com.

Headwaters to host 'My Kid and Me Art Exploration' class

BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Music and Arts will host a six session "My Kid and Me Art Exploration" class from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, March 2 through April 6, at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

The program led by Diamond Knispel gives participants the chance to try different age-appropriate media at their own pace, a release said.

This course is for children in grades 1-5 and their adult guardian, with all art supplies provided. The group will be limited in size and participants will be required to follow Headwaters COVID-19 protocols, the release said.

The cost is $150 per adult/child pair additional child or additional adult $75. For more information or to register call (218) 444-5606, or visit headwatersmusicandarts.org.