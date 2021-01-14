Treuer wins honors at 26th Arts North international juried exhibition

HOPKINS --Two fiber art pieces by Bemidji artist Blair Treuer have won honors in the Hopkins Center for the Arts 26th Arts North international juried exhibition.

Treuer's portrait titled "Prayer for Jordan" won first place overall, and her portrait titled "Mia" was awarded fourth place in the fiber arts category.

The exhibition awards presentation was done virtually on Jan. 8, and may be viewed at hopkinsartscenter.com.

