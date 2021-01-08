Gallery North to host First Friday open house

BEMIDJI -- Gallery North is set to host a First Friday open house reception from 2 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 8, for showcase artist Jo McFarlin.

Jo McFarlin's mosaic and mixed media art is inspired by many of the things she loves like glass, color, texture and the process of collage. She believes there is an artist in everyone and inspires others with fun and easy classes, a release said.

For more information, visit their Facebook page or website www.gallerynorthbemidji.com.

'Mashkawiziiwag' exhibit to open at Watermark

BEMIDJI -- An exhibit by Ne-Dah-Ness Rose Greene entitled "Mashkawiziiwag" or "They Are Strong," will be open on Wednesday, Jan. 13, at Watermark Art Center, 505 Bemidji Ave. N.

"Greene is an emerging Black, Indigenous, people of color (BIPOC) photography artist from the Leech Lake Nation, her powerful images reveal the unscripted poetry of the human world," a release said. "Her portraits reveal the complexities of the human spirit and celebrate the strength of survival. Through her work one sees the pride of ancestors and a future and hope for the future."

For more information, call (218) 444-7570 or visit WatermarkArtCenter.org.

Creative Café at Gallery North

BEMIDJI -- Gallery North will hold a Creative Café event from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19, at the gallery, 310 Fourth St. NW.

Attendees are invited to come sip coffee, nibble on some goodies, connect with each other and make art, a release said.

Mary Morton will teach participants how to create a snow tree on a glass tile necklace. Materials will be provided to create two cards with envelopes. Classes are geared to those ages 12 and older. Cost is $5 per activity, no pre-registration is required.

For more information, visit gallerynorthbemidji.com.

Bemidji Public Library to host 'Name That Town' presentation

BEMIDJI -- The Kitchigami Regional Library will host “Name That Town” an interactive virtual presentation hosted by Doug Ohman at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28.

Participants can travel through towns and villages throughout the state of Minnesota with Ohman, who is a professional photographer and storyteller. This program will focus on the history of the location with fun stories relating to the naming of towns, a release said.

To register, sign up on Legacy Programs Facebook page or call (218) 751-3963.