'Mashkawiziiwag' exhibit to open at Watermark

BEMIDJI -- An exhibit by Ne-Dah-Ness Rose Greene entitled "Mashkawiziiwag" or "They Are Strong," will be available online as virtual exhibit starting Saturday, Dec. 19, on the Watermark Art Center website.

"Greene is an emerging Black, Indigenous, people of color (BIPOC) photography artist from the Leech Lake Nation, her powerful images reveal the unscripted poetry of the human world," a release said. "Her portraits reveal the complexities of the human spirit and celebrate the strength of survival. Through her work one sees the pride of ancestors and a future and hope for the future."

Due to the extension of the governor's executive order restricting gallery exhibitions, the opening of the in-person exhibit has been postponed. However, the exhibit will be available at WatermarkArtCenter.org and the center is open to the public with expanded retail space.

Holiday hours are: 10 to 6 p.m. Dec. 17-19 and 21-23, closed Dec. 24 through Jan. 6. Normal hours will resume Jan. 7.

Watermark is located at 505 Bemidji Ave. N. For more information, call (218) 444-7570 or visit WatermarkArtCenter.org.

Holiday Marketplace open at Watermark



BEMIDJI -- Watermark will hold its first-ever Holiday Marketplace from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, through Dec. 23.

Watermark has expanded its retail space to provide a safe and socially-distanced shopping experience just in time for the holidays, a release said. Every purchase supports area artists and Watermark programming.

If attendees prefer a no-contact experience, they can schedule a personal shopper to assist them, request curb-side pick-up or choose from a selection of online items created by regional artists.

Watermark Art Center is free and open to the public. For more information, call (218) 209-5838 or visit WatermarkArtCenter.org.

