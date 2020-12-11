Gallery North to host Creative Café



BEMIDJI -- Gallery North will hold a Creative Café event from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15, at the gallery, 310 Fourth St. NW.

Attendees are invited to come sip coffee, nibble on some goodies, connect with each other and make art, a release said.

Diane Collison-Jones and Vicki Carlson will be making Christmas decorations -- perfect to make any tree more festive. Classes are geared toward ages 12 and older.

Cost is $5 per activity, no pre-registration is required. For more information, visit gallerynorthbemidji.com.

Virtual performance of 'Every Christmas Story Ever Told' set

FOSSTON -- The Fosston Community Library and Arts Association will hold a Facebook Live performance by the Fosston Community Theater of "Every Christmas Story Ever Told" at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17 and Friday, Dec. 18.

The play is written by John K. Alvarez, Michael Carleton and James Fitzgerald and directed by Abby Pearson.

"Instead of performing Charles Dickens' beloved holiday classic for the umpteenth time, three actors decide to perform every Christmas story ever told -- plus Christmas traditions from around the world, seasonal icons from ancient times to topical pop-culture, and every carol ever sung. A madcap romp through the holiday season," a release said.

For those who don't have Facebook, links will be posted on the FCLAA website www.fclaa.org. The event is free to everyone.

Lake Julia Sanatorium book wins award

PUPOSKY-- A book about the Lake Julia Sanatorium in Puposky has been named an award winner in the biography category for the 2020 Best Book Awards sponsored by the American Book Fest.

"Open Window: the Lake Julia TB Sanatorium, a Community Created by Tuberculosis" was written by Pat Nelson of Woodland, Wash. Nelson lived on the dairy farm of the Lake Julia Tuberculosis Sanatorium when she was a child. She returned to her childhood home on several occasions to gather information for "Open Window" through interviews with former patients and the doctor’s family, visits to the old sanatorium, and fact-finding at state and local history centers.

American Book Fest announced the winners and finalists of The 2020 Best Book Awards on November 20, 2020. Over 400 winners and finalists were announced in more than 90 categories. Awards were presented for titles published in 2018-2020.

The book is available at the Beltrami County History Center and on Amazon.com.

Holiday Marketplace open at Watermark



BEMIDJI -- Watermark will hold its first-ever Holiday Marketplace from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, through Dec. 23.

They will be expanding their retail space to provide a safe and socially-distanced shopping experience just in time for the holidays. Every purchase supports area artists and Watermark programming.

If participants prefer a no-contact experience, they can schedule a personal shopper to assist them, request curb-side pick-up or choose from a selection of online items created by regional artists.

Watermark Art Center is free and open to the public. For more information, call (218) 209-5838 or visit WatermarkArtCenter.org.

