Region 2 seeks Anishinaabe Arts grant applications

BEMIDJI -- The Region 2 Arts Council is now seeking applications for its Anishinaabe Arts Initiative grants, with applications due Jan. 15.

These grants are open to Native American artists in all arts disciplines residing in the following counties: Becker, Beltrami, Cass, Clearwater, Hubbard, Itasca, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen or Roseau.

Maximum award is $1,000. This grant offers funding for costs associated with the exhibition, performance or production of a creative work, purchase of materials or equipment to create works of art, educational opportunities in the arts and proposals for projects or opportunities to enhance the career of an individual artist, a release said.

Eligible proposals must be adaptive to restrictions that exist during the current global pandemic.

Applications are available online at r2arts.org. For more information, call (218) 751-5447 or (800) 275-5447.

Holiday Marketplace open at Watermark



BEMIDJI -- Watermark will hold its first-ever Holiday Marketplace from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, through Dec. 23.

They will be expanding their retail space to provide a safe and socially-distanced shopping experience just in time for the holidays. Every purchase supports area artists and Watermark programming.

If participants prefer a no-contact experience, they can schedule a personal shopper to assist them, request curb-side pick-up or choose from a selection of online items created by regional artists.

Watermark Art Center is free and open to the public. For more information, call (218) 209-5838 or visit WatermarkArtCenter.org.

'River of Hunger: River of Sustenance' at Watermark

BEMIDJI -- Watermark Art Center invites the public to help "deplete the river of hunger and create a river of sustenance" this holiday season.

The social change piece "River of Hunger: River of Sustenance" consists of more than 200 individually crafted porcelain spoons that float atop a 10 foot river of rice. Gallery visitors are invited to choose a spoon in exchange for a donation that will directly support the Bemidji Community Food Shelf.

The river will remain at Watermark in conjunction with the "It's Only Clay" exhibit, through Dec. 23. For more information, call (218) 444-7570 or visit watermarkartcenter.org.

