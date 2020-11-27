Gallery North to host First Friday open house

BEMIDJI -- Gallery North is set to host a First Friday open house reception from 2 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4, for showcase artist Jo McFarlin.

Jo McFarlin's mosaic and mixed media art is inspired by many of the things she loves like glass, color, texture and the process of collage. She believes there is an artist in everyone and inspires others with fun and easy classes, a release said.

Featured artist will be Mary Morton. Mary began Rosemaling in 1974. She fell in love with the Norwegian folk art and has taken many classes since that first class and learned several of the styles. Mary also learned to do Tole painting, Celtic knotwork and Ukrainian Egg decorating, the release said.

For more information, visit their Facebook page or website www.gallerynorthbemidji.com.

Watermark set to open first Holiday Marketplace

BEMIDJI -- Watermark will hold its first-ever Holiday Marketplace from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, beginning through Dec. 23.

They will be expanding their retail space to provide a safe and socially-distanced shopping experience just in time for the holidays. Every purchase supports area artists and Watermark programming.

If participants prefer a no-contact experience, they can schedule a personal shopper to assist them, request curb-side pick-up or choose from a selection of online items created by regional artists.

Watermark Art Center is free and open to the public. For more information, call (218) 209-5838 or visit WatermarkArtCenter.org.

Region 2 Arts awards $15,000 in artist grants

BEMIDJI --Region 2 Arts Council Board of Directors recently awarded $15,000 to individual artists from within the five-county region. These grants provide financial assistance to artists in any arts discipline or in any stage of their career as an artist.

Area grand recipients include:

Pamela Edevold of Bagley was awarded $1,500 to upgrade into a new computer that enables her to further her painting, portrait commission and art teaching career.

of Bagley was awarded $1,500 to upgrade into a new computer that enables her to further her painting, portrait commission and art teaching career. Mary Therese of Bemidji was awarded $1,482 to create the “Umbrella of Unity,” a traveling public art installation of eight silk fabric panels painted and sewn together to honor and celebrate cultural diversity.

of Bemidji was awarded $1,482 to create the “Umbrella of Unity,” a traveling public art installation of eight silk fabric panels painted and sewn together to honor and celebrate cultural diversity. Robert Carothers of Bemidji was awarded $977 to purchase new tools that will enable him to expand and grow his current wood-turning techniques.

of Bemidji was awarded $977 to purchase new tools that will enable him to expand and grow his current wood-turning techniques. Lowell Wolff of Park Rapids was awarded $1,500 to print, mount and frame 11 images as part of a large-scale photograph collection entitled “Reflections of Northern Minnesota.”

of Park Rapids was awarded $1,500 to print, mount and frame 11 images as part of a large-scale photograph collection entitled “Reflections of Northern Minnesota.” Keila McCracken of Bemidji was awarded $1,500 to obtain materials for exploring new textile design processes on a Hattersley loom to further her career as a fiber artist.

of Bemidji was awarded $1,500 to obtain materials for exploring new textile design processes on a Hattersley loom to further her career as a fiber artist. Amanda Riane Davenport of Bemidji was awarded $1,066 to create a body of artwork that explores the idea of "home" using acrylic paint on canvas, string, wood trim and other various materials.

of Bemidji was awarded $1,066 to create a body of artwork that explores the idea of "home" using acrylic paint on canvas, string, wood trim and other various materials. DuWayne Jones of Bemidji was awarded $1,500 to purchase a drafting table and supplies for creating drawings and paintings that further his career as an artist.

of Bemidji was awarded $1,500 to purchase a drafting table and supplies for creating drawings and paintings that further his career as an artist. Alicia Holley of Bemidji was awarded $1,500 to purchase a laptop and flatbed scanner to do her own scanning, editing, and adding of text to her children's book illustrations.

of Bemidji was awarded $1,500 to purchase a laptop and flatbed scanner to do her own scanning, editing, and adding of text to her children's book illustrations. Mosi Palosaari of Bemidji was awarded $1,500 to fund equipment costs to update their Moog Sub-37 and record Foxby's first LP.

of Bemidji was awarded $1,500 to fund equipment costs to update their Moog Sub-37 and record Foxby's first LP. Mattea Elhard of Bemidji was awarded $1,468 to purchase equipment to supplement her musical performing and recording capabilities.

of Bemidji was awarded $1,468 to purchase equipment to supplement her musical performing and recording capabilities. Ryshayna Feather Johnson of Redby was awarded $1,007 to complete a 365-day photographic body of work that captures the beautiful scenery of Red Lake and the families and traditional ways that make up the Red Lake Reservation.

Symphony to launch holiday fundraiser 'Keep Live Music Alive'

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Symphony Orchestra will hold a fundraiser entitled "Keep Live Music Live" this holiday season.

Their goal is to raise $20,000 supported by a generous individual donation of $5,000, which will be used to match $1 for every $2 given. With the community's support it enables them to continue giving concerts of the highest artistic quality.

Participants tax deductible gift enables the BSO to continue raising the standard of musical opportunities available in Northern Minnesota. Checks can be mailed to P.O. Box 3136, Bemidji, MN 56619.

'River of Hunger: River of Sustenance' at Watermark

BEMIDJI -- Watermark Art Center invites the public to help "deplete the river of hunger and create a river of sustenance" this holiday season.

The social change piece "River of Hunger: River of Sustenance" consists of more than 200 individually crafted porcelain spoons that float atop a 10 foot river of rice. Gallery visitors are invited to choose a spoon in exchange for a donation that will directly support the Bemidji Community Food Shelf.

The river will remain at Watermark in conjunction with the "It's Only Clay" exhibit, through Dec. 23. For more information, call (218) 444-7570 or visit watermarkartcenter.org.

Related: Things to do around the Bemidji area