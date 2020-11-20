'River of Hunger: River of Sustenance' at Watermark

BEMIDJI -- Watermark Art Center invites the public to help "deplete the river of hunger and create a river of sustenance" this holiday season.

The social change piece "River of Hunger: River of Sustenance" consists of more than 200 individually crafted porcelain spoons that float atop a 10 foot river of rice. Gallery visitors are invited to choose a spoon in exchange for a donation that will directly support the Bemidji Community Food Shelf.

The river will remain at Watermark in conjunction with the "It's Only Clay" exhibit, through Dec. 23. For more information, call (218) 444-7570 or visit watermarkartcenter.org.

Region 2 seeks applications for Arts Learning Grant

BEMIDJI -- The Region 2 Arts Council is now seeking applications for its Art Learning Grant, with applications due Dec. 15.

An information session will be held via Zoom from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2.

These grants support high-quality arts education for Minnesotans of all ages to develop knowledge, skills and understanding of the arts, a release said. Funded arts activities must be open to the general public.

Maximum grant award amount is $3,000. All eligible projects must be arts learning-focused, have a strong community component, and benefit the residents of Beltrami, Hubbard, Clearwater, Lake of the Woods or Mahnomen Counties.

Applications are available online at r2arts.org. For more information, call (218) 751-5447 or (800) 275-5447.

Watermark offers 'Create at Home Craft Kits'

BEMIDJI -- Watermark Art Center is offering "Create at Home Craft Kits - Holiday Edition" for children ages 6 and older.

Five different kits are available, complete with instructions and all the supplies needed to have some fun and create something to keep or give as a gift. Make a pair of Yarn Wrapped Holiday Trees complete with trimmings, paint a pair of mini canvases, decorate a 3D wintery house and more, a release said.

Cost is $12 for each kit. Proceeds from the sale of the kits goes to Watermark’s Youth Art Education program.

For more information, call (218) 444-7570.

History Center offers 'There’s More Than One Way To…' exhibit

SHEVLIN -- The Clearwater County History Center in Shevlin is currently offering "There’s More Than One Way To…" exhibit through Dec. 18.

The current exhibit shows participants the many ways things can be done, from ironing clothes to making music, to traveling by trunk. A special feature of this exhibit is a collection of fishing lures and decoys on loan from Virgil Prestby.

Other exhibits include "Country Schools" and "Women Win The Vote," two pop up exhibits from the Smithsonian Institution and the National Archives.

The History Center is open Tuesday through Friday by appointment only. The center is limited in how many people can be in the museum at a time and masks are required.

For more information or to make appointments, call (218) 785-2000.

Kitchigami Library offers 'can-do' sewing kits

BEMIDJI -- The Kitchigami Regional Library will offer a take and make "Learn to Sew" kit. Participants can pick up the kits from their local library Dec. 1-5 during open hours.

This 'can-do' kit will provide the materials needed to make your own drawstring bag, simple fabric face covering, sewn stuffed pillow and no-sew stick people, a release said.

This is free to the public and recommended for ages 8 and older.

Register for the kit on the KRLS Legacy Program Facebook page or by contacting your local library.

'Show Me a Story' exhibit open at Watermark



BEMIDJI -- The "Show Me a Story" exhibit will be on display through Jan. 22, at Watermark Art Center.

Artists have long created images that tell a story, and the "Show Me a Story" is a collection of prints and clay pieces inspired by everyday events, folk tales, myths and history, a release said. Items on display are intended to represent a moment in time. The observer envisions how the story begins and ends.

For more information, call (218) 444-7570 or go to watermarkartcenter.org.

