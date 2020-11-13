Watermark set to offer 'Create at Home Craft Kits'

BEMIDJI -- Watermark Art Center is offering "Create at Home Craft Kits - Holiday Edition" for children ages 6 and older.

Five different kits are available, complete with instructions and all the supplies needed to have some fun and create something to keep or give as a gift. Make a pair of Yarn Wrapped Holiday Trees complete with trimmings, paint a pair of mini canvases, decorate a 3D wintery house and more, a release said.

Cost is $12 for each kit. Proceeds from the sale of the kits goes to Watermark’s Youth Art Education program.

For more information, call (218) 444-7570.

History Center offers 'There’s More Than One Way To…' exhibit

SHEVLIN -- The Clearwater County History Center in Shevlin is currently offering "There’s More Than One Way To…" exhibit through Dec. 18.

The current exhibit shows participants the many ways things can be done, from ironing clothes to making music, to traveling by trunk. A special feature of this exhibit is a collection of fishing lures and decoys on loan from Virgil Prestby.

Other exhibits include "Country Schools" and "Women Win The Vote," two pop up exhibits from the Smithsonian Institution and the National Archives.

The History Center is open Tuesday through Friday by appointment only. The center is limited in how many people can be in the museum at a time and masks are required.

For more information or to make appointments, call (218) 785-2000.

Gallery North to host Creative Café

BEMIDJI -- Gallery North will host a Creative Café event from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at the gallery, 310 Fourth St. NW.

Instructed by Gloria Collyard, participants will learn how to create a holiday gnome perfect places around the home, a release said. Classes are geared to ages 12 and older. Cost is $5 per activity, no pre-registration is required.

For more information, call (218) 444-9813 or visit gallerynorthbemidji.com.

Kitchigami Library offers 'can-do' sewing kits

BEMIDJI -- The Kitchigami Regional Library will offer a take and make "Learn to Sew" kit. Participants can pick up the kits from their local library Dec. 1-5 during open hours.

This 'can-do' kit will provide the materials needed to make your own drawstring bag, simple fabric face covering, sewn stuffed pillow and no-sew stick people, a release said.

This is free to the public and recommended for ages 8 and older.

Register for the kit on the KRLS Legacy Program Facebook page or by contacting your local library.

'Show Me a Story' exhibit to open at Watermark



BEMIDJI -- The "Show Me a Story" exhibit will be on display through Jan. 22, at Watermark Art Center.

Artists have long created images that tell a story, and the "Show Me a Story" is a collection of prints and clay pieces inspired by everyday events, folk tales, myths and history, a release said. Items on display are intended to represent a moment in time. The observer envisions how the story begins and ends.

For more information, call (218) 444-7570 or go to watermarkartcenter.org.

