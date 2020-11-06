Gallery North to host Creative Café

BEMIDJI -- Gallery North will host a Creative Café event from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at the gallery, 310 Fourth St. NW.

Instructed by Gloria Collyard, participants will learn how to create a holiday gnome perfect places around the home, a release said. Classes are geared to ages 12 and older. Cost is $5 per activity, no pre-registration is required.

For more information, call (218) 444-9813 or visit gallerynorthbemidji.com.

Watermark opens 'It's Only Clay' exhibit

BEMIDJI -- Watermark Art Center will open its 16th annual "It's Only Clay" exhibit on Saturday, Nov. 7.

This year's exhibit is dedicated to 2004 IOC juror, Bill Gossman who passed away earlier this year and will include the work of eight additional jurors, a release said.

Each year the exhibit is dedicated to functional clay vessels. Multiple pieces from each potter will allow viewers to understand their unique vision and aesthetic. In addition, artists will have work available for immediate purchase.

Watermark is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, at 505 Bemidji Ave. N.

ReZume Arts showcases singer/songwriters

BEMIDJI -- Region 2 Arts Council's next segment of the ReZume Arts series allows people to visit with singer/songwriters, Joe Holt, Vicki Goble and Doyle Turner at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11, via Facebook Live.

Participants will listen as artists share conversations on their work, artistic process and current projects and can engage via the livestream with questions, a release said.

For questions or more information, call (218) 751-5447 or email staff@r2arts.org.

Kitchigami Library offers 'can-do' sewing kits

BEMIDJI -- The Kitchigami Regional Library will offer a take and make "Learn to Sew" kit. Participants can pick up the kits from their local library Dec. 1-5 during open hours.

This 'can-do' kit will provide the materials needed to make your own drawstring bag, simple fabric face covering, sewn stuffed pillow and no-sew stick people, a release said.

This is free to the public and recommended for ages 8 and older.

Register for the kit on the KRLS Legacy Program Facebook page or by contacting your local library.

'Show Me a Story' exhibit to open at Watermark



BEMIDJI -- The "Show Me a Story" exhibit will be on display through Jan. 22, at Watermark Art Center.

Artists have long created images that tell a story, and the "Show Me a Story" is a collection of prints and clay pieces inspired by everyday events, folk tales, myths and history, a release said. Items on display are intended to represent a moment in time. The observer envisions how the story begins and ends.

For more information, call (218) 444-7570 or go to watermarkartcenter.org.

