'Show Me a Story' exhibit to open at Watermark



BEMIDJI -- The "Show Me a Story" exhibit will be on display from Wednesday, Nov. 4 through Jan. 22, at Watermark Art Center.

Artists have long created images that tell a story, and the "Show Me a Story" is a collection of prints and clay pieces inspired by everyday events, folk tales, myths and history, a release said. Items on display are intended to represent a moment in time. The observer envisions how the story begins and ends.

For more information, call (218) 444-7570 or go to watermarkartcenter.org.

Gallery North to hold First Friday Open House

BEMIDJI -- Gallery North will host a First Friday Open House reception from 2 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, for Showcase Artist Neil Busch who is a well known fiber artist, a release said. Attendees can also plan to look over new items in the yearly “Christmas Boutique.”

For more information, visit www.gallerynorthbemidji.com.

Watermark offers Day of the Dead art classes

BEMIDJI -- Watermark Art Center will honor a traditional Mexican celebration, which takes place Nov. 1 -2, by hosting a two Day of the Dead art classes.

Dia de los Muertos/Day of the Dead is a distinct spiritual time of the year to gather family members together and remember those that are no longer with us. It is a happy celebration meant to honor dearly departed loved ones, and to appreciate life while still being part of the living, a release said.

A children's Sugar Skull create at home arts kit will provide children a chance to learn about Day of the Dead as they create this quirky, fun, moveable skeleton decoration. The class will be geared toward those 6 and older. Cost is $15, and supplies are limited. Kits can be purchased online and picked up at Watermark Oct. 21-30.

Adults can create a Mexican inspired “Dia de los Muertos Nicho Box” which is a recessed display box used as a portable shrine to an important figure or loved one, the release said. This is a pre-recorded online class. Participants can register online and pick up supply kits Oct. 21-30. Cost is $20, registration is limited.

For more information, call (218) 444-7570 or visit watermarkartcenter.org.

Related: Things to do around the Bemidji area