ReZume Arts showcases artists Sandberg and Bedford

BEMIDJI -- The community is invited to join the Region 2 Arts Council live at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28, via the Region 2 Arts Council Facebook page, to visit with visual artists, Katie Lou Sandberg and Gillian Bedford, during the next segment of ReZume Arts.

Participants can listen as artists share conversations on their work, artistic process, and current projects, and engage via the livestream with questions, in addition to discovering ways to connect with artists and their work, a release said.

ReZume Arts segments are streamed live on Facebook at 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month. Each session showcases artists across a wide range of art forms and styles.

Visit r2arts.org to learn more about the program and artists.

Watermark offers Day of the Dead art classes

BEMIDJI -- Watermark Art Center will honor a traditional Mexican celebration, which takes place Nov. 1 -2, by hosting a two Day of the Dead art classes.

Dia de los Muertos/Day of the Dead is a distinct spiritual time of the year to gather family members together and remember those that are no longer with us. It is a happy celebration meant to honor dearly departed loved ones, and to appreciate life while still being part of the living, a release said.

A children's Sugar Skull create at home arts kit will provide children a chance to learn about Day of the Dead as they create this quirky, fun, moveable skeleton decoration. The class will be geared toward those 6 and older. Cost is $15, and supplies are limited. Kits can be purchased online and picked up at Watermark Oct. 21-30.

Adults can create a Mexican inspired “Dia de los Muertos Nicho Box” which is a recessed display box used as a portable shrine to an important figure or loved one, the release said. This is a pre-recorded online class. Participants can register online and pick up supply kits Oct. 21-30. Cost is $20, registration is limited.

For more information, call (218) 444-7570 or visit watermarkartcenter.org.

Monarch butterfly paintings on display at Watermark



BEMIDJI -- In conjunction with the exhibit "Patient Nature," Watermark Art Center has paintings of monarch butterflies on display by young artists from around the area.

As the focus of an online acrylic painting class, participants completed their own monarch masterpieces and then submitted their finished work to be highlighted in the exhibit, a release said.

The paintings will be on display through October. For more information, visit watermarkartcenter.org. Watermark galleries are free and open to the public.

Related: Things to do around the Bemidji area