Watermark offers Day of the Dead art classes

BEMIDJI -- Watermark Art Center will honor a traditional Mexican celebration, which takes place Nov. 1 -2, by hosting a two Day of the Dead art classes.

Dia de los Muertos/Day of the Dead is a distinct spiritual time of the year to gather family members together and remember those that are no longer with us. It is a happy celebration meant to honor dearly departed loved ones, and to appreciate life while still being part of the living, a release said.

A children's Sugar Skull create at home arts kit will provide children a chance to learn about Day of the Dead as they create this quirky, fun, moveable skeleton decoration. The class will be geared toward those 6 and older. Cost is $15, and supplies are limited. Kits can be purchased online and picked up at Watermark Oct. 21-30.

Adults can create a Mexican inspired “Dia de los Muertos Nicho Box” which is a recessed display box used as a portable shrine to an important figure or loved one, the release said. This is a pre-recorded online class. Participants can register online and pick up supply kits Oct. 21-30. Cost is $20, registration is limited.

For more information, call (218) 444-7570 or visit watermarkartcenter.org.

BSU concert series to host 'The Chinook Winds'

BEMIDJI -- The upcoming Bemidji State University Bemidji Concert Series will feature The Chinook Winds quintet at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, for a virtual recital, kicking off the 2020-2021 season.

The resident wind quintet of the Great Falls Symphony in Great Falls, Mont., The Chinook Winds’ performance repertoire includes classic literature, works featuring local composers and unique arrangements of popular songs.

The concert is open free to the public on Facebook and the Department of Music's website. For more information, email Miriam Webber at miriam.webber@bemidjistate.edu.

Monarch butterfly paintings on display at Watermark



BEMIDJI -- In conjunction with the exhibit "Patient Nature," Watermark Art Center has paintings of monarch butterflies on display by young artists from around the area.

As the focus of an online acrylic painting class, participants completed their own monarch masterpieces and then submitted their finished work to be highlighted in the exhibit, a release said.

The paintings will be on display through October. For more information, visit watermarkartcenter.org. Watermark galleries are free and open to the public.





