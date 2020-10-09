Monarch butterfly paintings on display at Watermark



BEMIDJI -- In conjunction with the exhibit "Patient Nature," Watermark Art Center has paintings of monarch butterflies on display by young artists from around the area.

As the focus of an online acrylic painting class, participants completed their own monarch masterpieces and then submitted their finished work to be highlighted in the exhibit, a release said.

The paintings will be on display through October. For more information, visit watermarkartcenter.org. Watermark galleries are free and open to the public.

Beltrami County receives Legacy Amendment grant

BEMIDJI -- The Minnesota Historical Society announced the newest recipients of 33 Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage small grants totaling $288,631 in 19 counties.

The small grants are awarded quarterly to help nonprofits, educational organizations, government units and federally recognized tribes to preserve and share Minnesota history, a release said.

Bemidji was awarded $3,755 to help fund “A Brief History of Beltrami County” and to hire qualified professionals to publish a book on the history of Beltrami County.

ReZume Arts showcases area poets

BEMIDJI -- Region 2 Arts Council will go live on Facebook at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14, to visit with area poets, Erin Lynn Marsh and Carol Ann Russell, during the next segment of ReZume Arts.

Listen as artists share conversations on their work, artistic process, and current projects and engage via the livestream with questions, a release said.

Visit r2arts.org to learn more about this program and the artists.

Region 2 Arts Council hosts online info for artist grants

BEMIDJI -- The Region 2 Arts Council in an effort to assist artists with their applications, the R2AC will host an online information session via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15.

Individual Artist Grant Program provides grants for up to $1,500 to fund arts projects for artists in any arts discipline or in any stage of their career as an artist, the application deadline is Oct. 31.

This grant program is for artists seeking to fund proposals for specific artistic projects that will take place within the next 18 months. Eligible artists must be 18 years or older, in any stage of their artistic career, and reside in Beltrami, Hubbard, Lake of the Woods, Clearwater or Mahnomen County.

Further details about the Individual Artist Grant program and to register for the Zoom meeting, are available at r2arts.org.

For more information, call (218) 751-5447 or (800) 275-5447.

D. L. Houseman’s Art Gallery to open three days in Oct.

BEMIDJI -- D. L. Houseman’s Art Gallery, Stuff On Paper, will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 15, 16 and 17.

Visitors must call first to reserve a time slot. Time slots will allow for 30 minutes in the gallery. This will also provide only 10 time slots per day. Those making reservations will be asked to select which date and time slot they prefer.

All visitors must wear face masks and follow social distancing inside the gallery. Time slots for individuals and/or family groups are limited to four people or less. No drop in visitors. Reservations can be made by calling (218) 766-1167.

Region 2 Arts to host free virtual workshop series

BEMIDJI -- Region 2 Arts Council invites area artists to join a free virtual workshop series to expand their delivery and program capacity online. Whether just starting from scratch or ready to build on existing digital engagement, the "Arts in Digital Spaces" series will provide the tools you need, a release said.

These webinars will provide participants with the key elements of digital engagement to help artists grow an online presence. Sign up at bit.ly/ArtsInDigital. Once registered, participants will receive a brief questionnaire, open through Oct. 16, to identify specific needs.

For more information, contact Region 2 Arts Council at (218) 751-5447 or (800) 275-5447, email staff@r2arts.org.