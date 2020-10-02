Bemidji Sculpture Walk opens 2021 competition

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Sculpture Walk is now seeking applications through Feb. 1 from artists interested in having a sculpture displayed in downtown Bemidji for one year starting in May 2021.

Artists selected will be given a $500 honorarium for completion and installation of their work. Most sculptures will be offered for sale to the public and local businesses. Artists may submit up to two separate works. Each work must be submitted individually. There is no cost for submission.

If interested, access the competition entry form at bemidjisculpture.com The submission deadline is Feb. 1, 2021.

Headwaters to host composition and improv group

BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Music and Arts will host a Jam Band instrumental improv and composition group from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, from Oct. 6 to Nov. 24, at 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

Headwaters Jam Band is an eight-week program dedicated to exploring instrumental improv and composition in a group setting, a release said. It is for participants ages 13-18 with prior experience with their instrument. The group will be led by Cassidy Jay, a professional musician, composer and audio engineer.

Participants will gather weekly to jam out and explore important aspects of song structure, song dynamics, song phrasing, band organization and the social dynamics of playing in a group, the release said.

The cost to participate is $75. Advance registration is required, limited spots are available. Register by calling (218) 444-5606 or visiting headwatersmusicandarts.org/jamband.

Gallery North to host Creative Café

BEMIDJI -- Gallery North will host a Creative Café event from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at the gallery, 310 Fourth St. NW.

Mary Morton will teach how to create a Halloween Witch, a perfect decoration for trick-or-treating, a release said. Classes are geared to ages 12 and older. Cost is $5 per activity, no pre-registration is required.

For more information, visit gallerynorthbemidji.com

Region 2 Arts seeks Individual Artist Grant applications

BEMIDJI -- The Region 2 Arts Council is now accepting applications for its Individual Artist Grant Program online through Oct. 31. This grant program is for artists seeking to fund proposals for specific artistic projects that will take place within the next 18 months.

Eligible artists must be 18 years or older, in any stage of their artistic career, and reside in Beltrami, Hubbard, Lake of the Woods, Clearwater or Mahnomen County.

Eligible proposals must be realistic, and be adaptive to restrictions that exist during this global pandemic. All grant applications must be completed online.

Applications must be completed by Oct. 31. For more information and to fill out an application, visit r2arts.org or call (218) 751-5447.

Headwaters to host 'My Kid and Me Pottery' class

BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Music and Arts will host a "My Kid and Me Pottery" class from 6 to 7:30 p.m. each Friday through Nov. 6, at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

Led by resident potter, Tom Daly, participants will learn how to create a variety of clay projects, and learn new clay and glazing techniques. Supplies and instruction will be provided.

This course is for children in grades 1-5 and their adult guardian. The cost to attend is $150 per adult/child pair. Additional child or adult is $75.

Register by calling (218) 444-5606 or visit headwatersmusicandarts.org.