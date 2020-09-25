Region 2 Arts offers Artist Grant Program

BEMIDJI -- The Region 2 Arts Council will accept applications for its Individual Artist Grant Program online starting Wednesday, Sept. 30. This grant program is for artists seeking to fund proposals for specific artistic projects that will take place within the next 18 months.

Eligible artists must be 18 years or older, in any stage of their artistic career, and reside in Beltrami, Hubbard, Lake of the Woods, Clearwater or Mahnomen County.

Eligible proposals must be realistic, and be adaptive to restrictions that exist during this global pandemic. All grant applications must be completed online.

Applications must be completed by Oct. 31. For more information and to fill out an application, visit r2arts.org or call (218) 751-5447.

Headwaters to host 'My Kid and Me Pottery' class

BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Music and Arts will host a "My Kid and Me Pottery" class from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Fridays, Oct. 2 through Nov. 6, at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

Led by resident potter, Tom Daly, participants will learn how to create a variety of clay projects, and learn new clay and glazing techniques. Supplies and instruction will be provided.

This course is for children in grades 1-5 and their adult guardian. The cost to attend is $150 per adult/child pair. Additional child or adult is $75.

Register by calling (218) 444-5606 or visit headwatersmusicandarts.org.

Region 2 Arts Council awards $19,000 in relief grants

BEMIDJI -- Region 2 Arts Council recently awarded $19,000 in artist relief grants following two artist relief grant rounds this past summer.

A total of $500 in relief awards were granted to 38 artists who rely on the creation of art to generate income, have lost arts income due to COVID-19 and have no overdue final reports with Region 2 Arts Council, a release said.

Due to the large number of requests and the limited funds available, each grant round opened and closed within a day.