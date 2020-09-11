Watermark to host monarch acrylic painting class

BEMIDJI -- Watermark Art Center will host a virtual kids monarch acrylic painting class for children ages 6-12, starting Saturday, Sept. 19,

Children will first learn how to draw a monarch butterfly in its natural habitat. They will also learn about painting with acrylics and mixing colors, then transfer those skills to a canvas to create an acrylic butterfly painting, a release said. This class will be hosted by art instructor Jill Oakes.

The cost is $15 for supplies and a link to a pre-recorded video. Online registration is open now and participants can pick up their class supply kits from Watermark between Sept. 16-19. A link will be emailed to registrants which will become active on Sept 19.

For more information, call (218) 444-7570 or go to watermarkartcenter.org.

Region 2 Arts seeks applications for Art Learning Cohort

BEMIDJI -- Region 2 Arts Council is accepting applications from working artists in our five-county region interested in joining the new Region 2 Work of Art Learning Cohort.

The online will be held on Zoom, and is for artists who are ready to relaunch, reinforce, or retool their artistic careers, a release said. Springboard for the Arts facilitators will lead the cohort through the "Work of Art: Business Skills for Artists" workshops twice each month.

Applications are due by Monday, Sept. 21. Artists must be 18 years or older, and must be residents of Beltrami, Hubbard, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen or Clearwater County.

Visit r2arts.org to download an application. Participants can also find them at the Region 2 office located inside the Watermark Art Center. For more information or to request an application by mail, email staff@r2arts.org, or call (218) 751-5447 or (800) 275-5447.

FCLAA to host outdoor concert with Mike Rendahl

FOSSTON -- The Fosston Community Library and Arts Association will host singer and songwriter Mike Rendahl, he will perform an outdoor concert at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, at the East Polk Heritage Center grounds.

Rendahl grew up in Fosston, where his passion for music began in the fields and forests that surrounded his northern Minnesota home, a release said.

The concert will follow COVID-19 pandemic guidelines. Limited seating will be available and spaces for chairs will be marked. Attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs or blankets, family members can be seated together. Mask wearing is encouraged as attendees enter the seating area.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Children ages 5 and younger are free. Tickets will need to be purchased ahead of time to plan for seating arrangements, and can be purchased at www.fclaa.org.