“This is my first attempt at carving a person,” Palmer said of the eight-foot-tall warrior style Viking that he is carving with a chisel and chainsaw. “The hardest part was carving out the standing sword. I’ve discovered that it’s really important that I do the fine detail work, like the careful carving around the sword, the lips, nostrils and the eyes while I’m fresh and before the muscle fatigue begins to set in.”

He learned that the hard way.

“Oh well,” Palmer said. “I don’t get caught up in fear of mistakes. If I screw up it isn’t a tragedy. I just have more firewood.”

Using the tip of the chainsaw, he grazes with a delicate feather stroke as he details the Viking face. “It’s important to be patient,” he said.

The Viking is a specially ordered piece, as are others that fill his outdoor workspace, but others are made on speculation and as inspiration strikes.

“I see shapes in the wood and then I work down into it,” Palmer said, gesturing to the collection of bears in various stages of completion. There is a realistic grizzly keeping company with a family of character bears, and benches with animal guardians carved from half logs.

“Most people are into the character bears,” he said. “The more realism involved in the carving, the more time it takes and the more risks I take as an artist. With those that take less time I can keep the price down a bit.”

Of the Viking, he said that people are much more complex than animals. He is also contemplating carving an elk, which will be very complicated and a potential buyer has asked him to make a bulldozer as well.

“Carving machinery will be easier though,” Palmer said.

“I trade logs for art,” he added, “and I’ve learned a lot over the last few years about technique and style. I’ve learned to visualize the whole piece and take my time and that keeps the wife at bay because I’m less likely to get hurt.”

Two years ago, Palmer was just beginning to develop his skill as a chainsaw carver, having achieved a reputation for carving, painting and sketching. He said he likes chainsaw carving more than his other mediums now and enjoys watching the way he can fully change the shape of a log into something new. He is always teaching himself to get better and someday he hopes to teach others as well, especially kids to create wood carved artwork.

“The key is to do something you want to do and find interesting and fun,” Palmer said, “and this is what I love to do. If I can make affordable art work and give people something they want to see that’s great. My art is the way I relax, so if I can make a little money in the process, that’s good. Meanwhile, I’m still evolving.”