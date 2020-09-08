BEMIDJI -- Lanesboro Arts will present The Lost Forty band in a Facebook Live concert at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12. Bemidji native Brian Miller teams up with Wisconsinite Randy Gosa as The Lost Forty, a band that revives and performs the Irish-influenced songs of men who roamed the Great Lakes region in the days when pine was king.

This special 60-minute online version of their show features 10 songs and lots of colorful history filmed at a variety of locations including a pre-Civil War saloon building, the northern Minnesota woods, an 1890s drover’s coach and the shores of Lake Michigan.

Tickets are not required for this event; however ticket donations are appreciated and can be purchased through Lanesboro Arts website. This concert will be available to everyone via Facebook Live on the Lanesboro Arts Facebook page.

