BEMIDJI -- Gallery North is set to hold a First Friday open house reception from 2 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, at the gallery, 310 Fourth St. NW.

The featured showcase artist will be Kay Schuver, who has been painting for more than 40 years. He mostly works in oils and paints a variety of subjects, a release said.

Gallery North will also feature a “Reflections” challenge exhibition during the First Friday open house reception. Local artists were challenged to develop a work of art, poetry, music, writing, photography or anything else around the theme “Reflections” that captures the spirit of these unknown times.

For more information, go to www.gallerynorthbemidji.com.