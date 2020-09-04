'Patient Nature' exhibit to open Sept. 12 at Watermark

BEMIDJI -- “Patient Nature,” a juried group exhibit and the “2019-2020 Traveling Audubon Photography Awards Exhibit” from the Audubon Society will open in conjunction with the Fourth Annual Monarch Butterfly Festival in Bemidji on Saturday, Sept. 12.

"Patient Nature" is a group exhibit created in memory of area artist and photographer Joyce Kleven, a release said.

Photographers were asked to submit work depicting birdlife in any form to the categories of Professional, Amateur, Youth or a special fourth category “Birds, Bees & Butterflies – Bemidji” reserved for images of native pollinators interacting with native plants.

Audubon’s Traveling Exhibit is in its 10th year of the contest. Winning photos and honorable mentions were selected from 2,253 entrants from all 50 states, Washington D.C. and 10 Canadian provinces and territories to appreciate the wonder of birds and the places they inhabit. The “Plants for Birds” division highlights the importance of native plants that provide natural green spaces for birds and the insects they feed on, the release said.

“Patient Nature” is sponsored by Paul Bunyan Communications. The “2019 – 2020 Traveling Audubon Photography Awards Exhibit” is made possible by the Mississippi Headwaters Audubon Society.

Watermark Art Center, located at 505 Bemidji Ave. N, is free and open to the public. For more information, call (218) 444-7570 or visit watermarkartcenter.org.

Bemidji Community Theater plans silent auction

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Community Theater has planned a silent auction as a fundraiser to offset income lost by limits on live theater due to the coronavirus pandemic. Businesses and individuals in town have donated items for the auction.

The BCT will be posting a filmed preview on its Facebook page and YouTube channel. The preview will show the items available and will be broadcast beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

The auction will be from 8 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 14 through 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14. Bids will be taken by email to bct@bemidjicommunitytheater.org or in person at 316 Beltrami Ave. NW during the following times: 1 to 4 p.m. on Sept. 14-16, 5 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 17, 3 to 6 p.m. on Sept. 18, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 19.

All bidding will end at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19. Winning bidders will be notified by telephone. Email bids must include name, telephone number and the bid, along with the item on which you are bidding.

Watermark offers free Kids Pollinator Art to Go Kits

BEMIDJI -- In conjunction with Bemidji's fourth annual Monarch Butterfly Festival, Watermark Art Center will be distributing free Pollinator Art to Go Kits for children ages 6 and older. Each kit will contain monarch coloring and painting, activities, pollinator seeds, terra cotta pot, potting soil and more.

Kits can be picked up from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, at Watermark, 505 Bemidji Ave. N. Kits are available for the first 100 children. Masks and social distancing required.

For more information, call (218) 444-7570 or visit watermarkartcenter.org.

Headwaters announces school year art clubs

BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Music and Arts is offering both virtual and in-person programming. Headwaters Art Clubs will be held on campus for now with a plan to move online if necessary.

Teachers and participants will practice safety measures of social distancing, wearing masks, limiting class size and filling out health screen surveys on entering the building, a release said.

Headwaters Art Club: Will be held for grades 3-6 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Sept. 17-Dec 17, and Jan 7-May 6 (No sessions Oct. 15, Nov. 12, 26, and March 11). Early arrival supervised open studio time from 3:30 to 3:55 p.m. is available for additional fee. Participants will practice age appropriate art techniques in an informal, safe and supportive atmosphere with high quality art instruction and mentorship, the release said. Art supplies provided. Space is limited to the first eight participants.

Teen Art Club: Will be held for grades 7-12 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29–Dec. 15, and Jan. 5–May 4. This class is a go-at-your-own-pace art class designed to teach the basics while also focusing on individual strengths, the release said. Students will be introduced to drawing, watercolor, acrylics, clay and more while exploring sculpture, still-life, portraits and more. Art supplies provided. space is limited to the first eight participants.

Homeschool Teen Art Club: Will be held for grades 7-12 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29–Dec. 15, and Jan. 5–May 4. This class will offer quality art skills and techniques that incorporate Minnesota's Academic Standards for visual arts. This class is a fun, go-at-your-own-pace art class designed to teach the basics while also focusing on individual strengths, the release said. Students will be introduced to drawing, watercolor, acrylics, clay and more while exploring sculpture, still-life, portraits and more. Art supplies provided, space is limited to the first eight participants.

Each class costs $500 per student for the September–May session. Art Clubs registration fees can be paid all at once or in monthly installments. The monthly installment plan allows participants to sign up for automatic billing to pay program fees off in 5-6 months, billed the first of each month. Monthly billing is done all online.

For more information or to register for art clubs, call (218) 444-5606 or visit headwatersmusicandarts.org.