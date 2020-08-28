HCLL to host virtual ' Little Minnesota in World War II'

PARK RAPIDS -- Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning presents Jill and Deane Johnson: Little Minnesota in World War II, as the second in its online fall series.

The Johnsons presentation to HCLL kicked off the spring 2018 season, where they shared results of their extensive research into the sacrifices made by residents of Minnesota's tiniest towns. A total of 165 men from Minnesota's tiniest towns gave their lives in World War II. Their average age was about 22.

To view the video, visit HCLL's Facebook page or YouTube channel.

Watermark seeks photos for 'Patient Nature' gallery



BEMIDJI -- Watermark Art Center is currently seeking photography submissions for its upcoming exhibit entitled “Patient Nature” in memory of area artist and photographer Joyce Kleven and featuring the 2019 – 2020 Traveling Audubon Photography Awards Exhibit.

Photographers may choose from four categories: Professional, Amateur and Youth categories must depict birdlife in any form and require a $10 entry fee to help support exhibit expenses and prize awards. The fourth special category, "Birds, Bees and Butterflies - Bemidji" must include birds, bees or butterflies interacting with plants, all native to our region. There is no fee to enter this final category. Submission to the exhibit ends at noon on Monday, Aug. 31.

Eligibility, submission rules and more information are available at watermarkartcenter.org.