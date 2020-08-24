A bronze "Gloria Victis" (“glory to the vanquished”) statue arrived earlier this month, serving as a companion piece of sorts to another such statue of considerably smaller size. While Mike Woll, a Dayton House volunteer, declined to share the worth of the larger piece, he said it was “very valuable” and a “significant” addition to the property.

According to Wikipedia, the "Gloria Victis" sculpture was originally designed by Antonin Mercié following France's defeat in the Franco-Prussian War to honor those French soldiers who had fallen in the conflict. A winged female allegorical image of Fame (or of Hope) carries to glory a dying French hero, his broken sword a sign of defeat.

Mercié's original plaster sculpture won a medal at the 1874 Paris Salon. Bronze copies were cast in different sizes by the foundry of Ferdinand Barbedienne.

The Historic Dayton House was constructed in 1890 as a home for George Draper Dayton and his family. Woll explained that Bruce Dayton, George Draper Dayton’s grandson and one of the lead benefactors of the Dayton House, recalled his grandfather having the "Gloria Victis" statue.

“When Bruce passed away, he had in his will that this much larger version — which he had in his garage at the time, in storage — go to the Dayton House,” Woll continued. “Bruce and (wife) Ruth were significant contributors to the Minneapolis Institute of Art ... and arrangements were made by those handling Bruce’s estate to transfer the sculpture to the MIA for restoration.”

The sculpture was subsequently restored, and a custom-made pedestal complementing the Dayton House added, prior to its delivery to Worthington. It has been placed on the main floor of the facility.

“It’s a great sign of the ongoing support and the importance of the home to the Dayton family,” Woll said. “The piece is significant and also special to see up close."

More info

For more on the Historic Dayton House in Worthington, Minn., call 507-727-1311, email historicdaytonhousemn@gmail.com or visit daytonhouse.org.