Bemidji Area Church Musicians to hold final virtual recital



BEMIDJI -- The final virtual recital of the Summer Recital Series presented by the Bemidji Area Church Musicians begins at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 26.

The concert will feature Sarah Carlson on organ and piano and Robert Madeson on Euphonium. The concert’s theme will be “Ordner seg” (It’ll be alright), a Norwegian expression. One of the pieces to be performed has that title and was written by Norwegian composer Oystein Baadsvik. The concert includes music that describes majesty, beauty, playfulness and other aspects of the human experience, a release said. The final selection will be "What A Wonderful World."

The recitals may be viewed on the BACM Facebook page and YouTube channel. Both places have a way to donate. Donations can also be made by sending a check to BACM, 701 31st St. NW, Bemidji, MN. Funds support scholarship programs for freshman college students in music study, Fellowships for BSU students to serve in Bemidji churches and for young organ students.

For more information, call Kenneth Wold at (218) 751-2554, Carol Johnson at (218) 751-0415 or Shar Paquette at (218) 766-3211.

Region 2 Arts set to host virtual ReZume Arts

BEMIDJI -- Region 2 Arts Council will host a live event titled, "ReZume Arts" on Facebook Live at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26, to showcase area artists Paul Albright, Mary Therese, Terry Honstead, Monika Lawrence and Chuck Weygand.

This bi-monthly event offers a close-and-personal visit with area artists who share about their work, their artistic process, current projects and possibly offer a virtual tour of their studios and short demos of their work, a release said.

For more information, visit r2arts.org. For questions, contact staff@r2arts.org or call (218) 751-5447 / (800) 275-5447.

Watermark seeks photos for 'Patient Nature' gallery

BEMIDJI -- Watermark Art Center is currently seeking photography submissions for its upcoming exhibit entitled “Patient Nature” in memory of area artist and photographer Joyce Kleven and featuring the 2019 – 2020 Traveling Audubon Photography Awards Exhibit.

Photographers may choose from four categories: Professional, Amateur and Youth categories must depict birdlife in any form and require a $10 entry fee to help support exhibit expenses and prize awards. The fourth special category, "Birds, Bees and Butterflies - Bemidji" must include birds, bees or butterflies interacting with plants, all native to our region. There is no fee to enter this final category.

Eligibility, submission rules and more information are available at watermarkartcenter.org.