Gallery North to host Creative Cafe



BEMIDJI -- Gallery North will hold a Creative Cafe event from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18, at the gallery, 310 Fourth St. NW.

Attendees are invited to come sip coffee, nibble on some goodies, connect with each other and make art, a release said.

Jamie Lee will teach participants how to create a pebble art greeting card. Materials will be provided to create two cards with envelopes. Classes are geared to those ages 12 and older. Cost is $5 per activity, no pre-registration is required.

For those unable to attend, they purchase a kit for $10 and join via Zoom. Kits may be picked up curbside or inside during normal business hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. For more information, visit gallerynorthbemidji.com.

Bemidji Area Church Musicians to hold virtual recital

BEMIDJI -- The next virtual recital of the Summer Recital Series presented by the Bemidji Area Church Musicians begins at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 19.

Glenn Seibel has been a long time performer in the BACM recital series as well as in other music groups in Bemidji. His concert will feature a variety of selections showing many moods of music for the euphonium. One piece is "Old Kentucky Home," which he played many years ago in high school and he will perform it on the instrument he used for that performance so many years ago. Leisa Bragg is pianist for this recital.

The recitals may be viewed on the BACM Facebook page and YouTube channel. Both places have a way to donate. Donations can also be made by sending a check to BACM, 701 31st St. NW, Bemidji, MN. Funds support scholarship programs for freshman college students in music study, Fellowships for BSU students to serve in Bemidji churches and for young organ students.

For more information, call Kenneth Wold at (218) 751-2554, Carol Johnson at (218) 751-0415 or Shar Paquette at (218) 766-3211.

FCLAA set to host virtual concert

FOSSTON -- The Fosston Community Library and Arts Association will host violinist Jeff Menten of Park Rapids and finger-style guitarist Paul Nye of Walker in an online concert at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, live on YouTube and Facebook.

Menten and Nye, who refer to their duo as “Acoustofiddle” have been performing together for nearly a decade and were part of Akeley’s Woodtick Musical Theater band for many years. The duo describes their music as funky folk, punky polka, cool Celtic, caffeinated classical and Gypsy jazz with a bit of grassy blues, a release said.

Watermark seeks photos for 'Patient Nature' gallery

BEMIDJI -- Watermark Art Center is currently seeking photography submissions for its upcoming exhibit entitled “Patient Nature” in memory of area artist and photographer Joyce Kleven and featuring the 2019 – 2020 Traveling Audubon Photography Awards Exhibit.

Photographers may choose from four categories: Professional, Amateur and Youth categories must depict birdlife in any form and require a $10 entry fee to help support exhibit expenses and prize awards. The fourth special category, "Birds, Bees and Butterflies - Bemidji" must include birds, bees or butterflies interacting with plants, all native to our region. There is no fee to enter this final category.

Eligibility, submission rules and more information are available at watermarkartcenter.org.

Headwaters to hold Sign-Up Day open house

BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Music and Arts will host a free open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, at 519 Minnesota Ave. NW. The event will give area youth and adults the opportunity to register for one-on-one lessons on piano, guitar, voice and many more instruments, along with pottery, open chess, creative writing courses and unified arts activities for adults with disabilities, a release said.

Additional youth programs include after school art clubs and a home school teen art class. An affiliate of Schmitt Music Company, Headwaters will also have a variety of musical instruments on hand to purchase or rent to own.

Social distancing guidelines will be followed during the open house as well as during in-person activities. Community members are welcome to make a private appointment.

For more information, call (218) 444-5606 or visit headwatersmusicandarts.org.