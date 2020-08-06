Watermark seeks photos for 'Patient Nature' gallery

BEMIDJI -- Watermark Art Center is currently seeking photography submissions for its upcoming exhibit entitled “Patient Nature” in memory of area artist and photographer Joyce Kleven and featuring the 2019 – 2020 Traveling Audubon Photography Awards Exhibit.

Photographers may choose from four categories: Professional, Amateur and Youth categories must depict birdlife in any form and require a $10 entry fee to help support exhibit expenses and prize awards. The fourth special category, "Birds, Bees and Butterflies - Bemidji" must include birds, bees or butterflies interacting with plants, all native to our region. There is no fee to enter this final category.

Eligibility, submission rules and more information are available at watermarkartcenter.org.

Headwaters to hold Sign-Up Day open house

BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Music and Arts will host a free open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, at 519 Minnesota Ave. NW. The event will give area youth and adults the opportunity to register for one-on-one lessons on piano, guitar, voice and many more instruments, along with pottery, open chess, creative writing courses and unified arts activities for adults with disabilities, a release said.

Additional youth programs include after school art clubs and a home school teen art class. An affiliate of Schmitt Music Company, Headwaters will also have a variety of musical instruments on hand to purchase or rent to own.

Social distancing guidelines will be followed during the open house as well as during in-person activities. Community members are welcome to make a private appointment.

For more information, call (218) 444-5606 or visit headwatersmusicandarts.org.

Bemidji Area Church Musicians to hold virtual recital

BEMIDJI -- The next virtual recital of the Summer Recital Series presented by the Bemidji Area Church Musicians begins at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 12.

Jennifer Ellis will be the featured performer during the recital. She grew up in Bemidji and was a recipient several years ago of the scholarship provided by BACM. Ellis and her husband live in Fargo where she is a stay-at-home mom. This recital will include a piano and organ duet, solo piano including an energetic Bach Prelude and Fugue, as well as Rachmaninoff's Prelude in C-sharp minor and selections on folk harp including up-beat Celtic music, and a slower, more contemplative piece on the harp.

The recitals may be viewed on the BACM Facebook page and YouTube channel. Both places have a way to donate. Donations can also be made by sending a check to BACM, 701 31st St. NW, Bemidji, MN. Funds support scholarship programs for freshman college students in music study, Fellowships for BSU students to serve in Bemidji churches and for young organ students.

For more information, call Kenneth Wold at (218) 751-2554, Carol Johnson at (218) 751-0415 or Shar Paquette at (218) 766-3211.

Region 2 Arts Council to offer artist relief grant

BEMIDJI -- Region 2 Arts Council is offering an artist relief grant of $500 to artists whose anticipated arts income has been impacted due to COVID-19. All eligible artists must rely on the creation of art to generate income and have no overdue final reports with Region 2 Arts Council.

Submitted applications will be placed in the order in which they are received. Awards will be determined on a weekly basis within the dates of each grant round. Round one will be July 31 - Aug. 15. Round two will be Aug. 31 – Sept. 15. Grant rounds will close sooner than the last date noted if all funding has been awarded during that grant cycle.

Artists living in Beltrami, Clearwater, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Hubbard Counties are eligible to apply. This grant is also open to artists who are enrolled tribal members and descendants and are residents of Itasca, Roseau, Cass, and Becker Counties.

To apply, create a login at r2arts.org. Beginning with the opening date of the grant round, complete and submit a relief grant application. Applications may also be downloaded and submitted by mail. If you’d like a paper application sent to you in the mail, contact at staff@r2arts.org, (218) 751-5447 or (800) 275-5447.

Headwaters set to host Jam Band camp

BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Music and Arts is set to hold their first ever Jam Band camp from 1 to 4 p.m. starting Tuesday Aug. 11 through Aug. 14, at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

Musicians ages 13 to 18, with prior experience on their instrument are invited to register. The program is dedicated to exploring instrumental improv and composition in a group setting and is for all rock, jazz, blues, funk, or non-genre-specific young musicians out there interested in strengthening their skills.

The group will be led by Cassidy Jay, a professional musician, composer and audio engineer with 20 years of experience playing in bands and writing songs. Participants are expected to provide their own instruments and amps (if applicable) with the exception of the drum kit.