Watermark to offer 'Art to Go Kit' giveaway

BEMIDJI -- Watermark Art Center is teaming up with First National Bank of Bemidji to provide 200 “Art to Go” kits targeted for children ages 14 and younger.

Each kit will contain a mini book-making project, coloring materials, a textured rubbing plate, and other art supplies.

Kits will be distributed on a first-come-first-served basis at Watermark Art Center from noon to 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, so come early. Children must be present to pick up their own kit. Mask and social distancing are required.

Watermark Art Center, 505 Bemidji Ave. S, is free and open to the public 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. For more information, call (218) 444-7570 or visit watermarkartcenter.org.

Gallery North to feature Schuver in First Friday Open House

BEMIDJI -- Gallery North will host artist Kay Schuver during an open house set for 2 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, at Gallery North, 310 Fourth St. NW.

Kay has been painting for over 40 years, he is self-taught and was originally inspired by Bob Ross. Kay mostly works in oils and paints a variety of subjects, including a few portraits. He also enjoys woodcarving and has started experimenting with various types of wood and their components, a release said.

For more information, visit www.gallerynorthbemidji.com or find them on Facebook.

Gallery openings set at Watermark

BEMIDJI -- Watermark Art Center invites the public to the opening of two galleries on Friday, Aug. 7.

“Train of Thought,” by Indigenous artist Quinton Decker will be held in the Miikanan Gallery. Decker is an emerging multi-genre artist currently focused on painting. “Train of Thought” draws from expressionism, graffiti, and diverse characters of all genres. This, combined with his nostalgia for collecting memorabilia as a child and the idea of evolution, captivated him and inspired this body of work, a release said.

“Nature Envisioned and The Real Transformed” by collage artist Karlyn Atkinson Berg will be held in the Lakeview Gallery. This series was inspired by the literary genre of magical realism. The artist explores the spirit of nature and evokes emotions and mystery while presenting another way to look at nature.

No artist reception is scheduled, but Watermark will remain open until 6 p.m. on Friday. Watermark and Shop 505 are free to enter and open to the public. Masks are required.

Bemidji Area Church Musicians to hold virtual recital

BEMIDJI -- The next virtual recital of the Summer Recital Series presented by the Bemidji Area Church Musicians begins at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 5.

The New Salem concert will feature Cheryl Durant on piano, Traci Schanke on soprano, and Annalise Askhus on mezzo-soprano. These women lead worship at New Salem each week, a release said.

The recitals may be viewed on the BACM Facebook page and YouTube channel. Both places have a way to donate. Donations can also be made by sending a check to BACM, 701 31st St. NW, Bemidji, MN. Funds support scholarship programs for freshman college students in music study, Fellowships for BSU students to serve in Bemidji churches and for young organ students.

For more information, call Kenneth Wold at (218) 751-2554, Carol Johnson at (218) 751-0415 or Shar Paquette at (218) 766-3211.

Region 2 Arts Council to offer artist relief grant

BEMIDJI -- Region 2 Arts Council is offering an artist relief grant of $500 to artists whose anticipated arts income has been impacted due to COVID-19. All eligible artists must rely on the creation of art to generate income and have no overdue final reports with Region 2 Arts Council.

Submitted applications will be placed in the order in which they are received. Awards will be determined on a weekly basis within the dates of each grant round. Round one will be July 31 - Aug. 15. Round two will be Aug. 31 – Sept. 15. Grant rounds will close sooner than the last date noted if all funding has been awarded during that grant cycle.

Artists living in Beltrami, Clearwater, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Hubbard Counties are eligible to apply. This grant is also open to artists who are enrolled tribal members and descendants and are residents of Itasca, Roseau, Cass, and Becker Counties.

To apply, create a login at r2arts.org. Beginning with the opening date of the grant round, complete and submit a relief grant application. Applications may also be downloaded and submitted by mail. If you’d like a paper application sent to you in the mail, contact at staff@r2arts.org, (218) 751-5447 or (800) 275-5447.

Headwaters to hold virtual Bemidji Sings! vocal competition

BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Music and Arts will hold the annual Bemidji Sings! vocal competition at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6, the show may be viewed on YouTube at the Headwaters School of Music & the Arts channel.

The competition is free to view. As a fundraiser for Headwaters’ music scholarship program, viewers will have the opportunity to donate during the show if desired.

Hosted by David Eichholz of Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos, the show highlights 14 finalists in two age groups, 13-20 and 21 and older. Winners will be selected by judges from out of the area, viewers will have a chance to vote for a special People’s Choice Award, a release said. April Aylesworth, 2019 Bemidji finalist and first place Minnesota Sings winner in her age category, will also perform during the show.

The third place prize in each age category is $50, second place is $100 and first place is $500 plus recording time at Supple Studios. The first and second place winner in each category will be eligible to compete at the state-wide Minnesota Sings competition in September.

For more information, call (218) 444-5606.

Headwaters set to host Jam Band camp

BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Music and Arts is set to hold their first ever Jam Band camp from 1 to 4 p.m. starting Tuesday Aug. 11 through Aug. 14, at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

Musicians ages 13 to 18, with prior experience on their instrument are invited to register. The program is dedicated to exploring instrumental improv and composition in a group setting and is for all rock, jazz, blues, funk, or non-genre-specific young musicians out there interested in strengthening their skills.

The group will be led by Cassidy Jay, a professional musician, composer and audio engineer with 20 years of experience playing in bands and writing songs. Participants are expected to provide their own instruments and amps (if applicable) with the exception of the drum kit.