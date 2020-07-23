BSO musicians to perform "Positive Vibration" series



BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Symphony Orchestra will perform a "Positive Vibration" series at 5:30 p.m. on July 31 and Aug. 1, and at 3 p.m. on Aug. 2. The performances will be held on the front lawn of Lake Bemidji Bed and Breakfast, located at 915 Lake Blvd. NE.

There will be a variety of duets and ensemble pieces performed by these BSO Musicians:

Beverly Everett, keyboard/director.

Melanie Hanson, violin.

Timothy Pinkerton, violin.

Jon Larson, violin/vocals.

Suzanne Larson, viola.

Patrick Riley, cello.

The concerts are free, but a free will offering is appreciated to support the BSO. The BSO is adhering to safety guidelines provided by the Minnesota Department of Health. Attendees are required to reserve space in advance via Eventbrite, bring their own face mask to wear, bring their own lawn chair and to sit at least six feet from the nearest group.

Region 2 Arts Council to offer artist relief grant

BEMIDJI -- Region 2 Arts Council is offering an artist relief grand of $500 to artists whose anticipated arts income has been impacted due to COVID-19. All eligible artists must rely on the creation of art to generate income and have no overdue final reports with Region 2 Arts Council.

Submitted applications will be placed in the order in which they are received. Awards will be determined on a weekly basis within the dates of each grant round. Round one will be July 31 - Aug. 15. Round two will be Aug. 31 – Sept. 15. Grant rounds will close sooner than the last date noted if all funding has been awarded during that grant cycle.

Artists living in Beltrami, Clearwater, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Hubbard Counties are eligible to apply. This grant is also open to artists who are enrolled tribal members and descendants and are residents of Itasca, Roseau, Cass, and Becker Counties.

To apply, create a login at r2arts.org. Beginning with the opening date of the grant round, complete and submit a relief grant application. Applications may also be downloaded and submitted by mail. If you’d like a paper application sent to you in the mail, contact at staff@r2arts.org, (218) 751-5447 or (800) 275-5447.

Headwaters to hold virtual Bemidji Sings! vocal competition

BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Music and Arts will hold the annual Bemidji Sings! vocal competition at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6, the show may be viewed on YouTube at the Headwaters School of Music & the Arts channel.

The competition is free to view. As a fundraiser for Headwaters’ music scholarship program, viewers will have the opportunity to donate during the show if desired.

Hosted by David Eichholz of Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos, the show highlights 14 finalists in two age groups, 13-20 and 21 and older. Winners will be selected by judges from out of the area, viewers will have a chance to vote for a special People’s Choice Award, a release said. April Aylesworth, 2019 Bemidji finalist and first place Minnesota Sings winner in her age category, will also perform during the show.

The third place prize in each age category is $50, second place is $100 and first place is $500 plus recording time at Supple Studios. The first and second place winner in each category will be eligible to compete at the state-wide Minnesota Sings competition in September.

For more information, call (218) 444-5606.

Reflection Challenge open house set Aug. 7

BEMIDJI -- Gallery North will host a Reflection Challenge exhibition open house debate from 2 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, at the gallery, 310 Fourth St. NW.

The challenge is to develop a work of art, poetry, music, writing, photography or anything else around the theme “Reflections” that captures the spirit of these unknown times. The piece should be positive in nature and produced during this time of self-quarantine.

Any artist of any age may submit one piece. All work should be prepared for exhibition and brought to Gallery North between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday, August 4-6. The exhibit will run the entire month of August.

For questions, contact Mary Knox-Johnson at (218) 760-5457 or moxnk@paulbunyan.net.

Headwaters set to host Jam Band camp

BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Music and Arts is set to hold their first ever Jam Band camp from 1 to 4 p.m. starting Tuesday Aug. 11 through Aug. 14, at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

Musicians ages 13 to 18, with prior experience on their instrument are invited to register. The program is dedicated to exploring instrumental improv and composition in a group setting and is for all rock, jazz, blues, funk, or non-genre-specific young musicians out there interested in strengthening their skills.

The group will be led by Cassidy Jay, a professional musician, composer and audio engineer with 20 years of experience playing in bands and writing songs. Participants are expected to provide their own instruments and amps (if applicable) with the exception of the drum kit.