Reflection Challenge open house set Aug. 7

BEMIDJI -- Gallery North will host a Reflection Challenge exhibition open house debate from 2 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, at the gallery, 310 Fourth St. NW.

The challenge is to develop a work of art, poetry, music, writing, photography or anything else around the theme “Reflections” that captures the spirit of these unknown times. The piece should be positive in nature and produced during this time of self-quarantine.

Any artist of any age may submit one piece. All work should be prepared for exhibition and brought to Gallery North between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday, August 4-6. The exhibit will run the entire month of August.

For questions, contact Mary Knox-Johnson at (218) 760-5457 or moxnk@paulbunyan.net.

Headwaters set to host Jam Band camp

BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Music and Arts is set to hold their first ever Jam Band camp from 1 to 4 p.m. starting Tuesday Aug. 11 through Aug. 14, at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

Musicians ages 13 to 18, with prior experience on their instrument are invited to register. The program is dedicated to exploring instrumental improv and composition in a group setting and is for all rock, jazz, blues, funk, or non-genre-specific young musicians out there interested in strengthening their skills.

The group will be led by Cassidy Jay, a professional musician, composer and audio engineer with 20 years of experience playing in bands and writing songs. Participants are expected to provide their own instruments and amps (if applicable) with the exception of the drum kit.

The cost to attend is $100. For more information or to register, call (218) 444.5606 or visit headwatersmusicandarts.org .

Watermark to hold o nline art auction fundraiser

BEMIDJI -- Watermark Art Center and their Art Auction Fundraiser sponsor and media partner, Paul Bunyan Communications will hold their first ever Online Art Auction Fundraiser. Bidding begins at noon on Saturday, July 18 and ends at noon on July 31.

Bid on a selection of over 200 items, from wood and fiber arts, to jewelry, pottery, paintings, prints and more, a release said. Items are priced to fit any budget. All art has been donated by local collectors to help the Watermark continue to provide free access to the art center.

More information is available at watermarkartcenter.org or by calling (218) 444-7570. Watermark Art Center is located at 505 Bemidji Ave. N. and is now open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday.

Virtual Acrylic Painting Workshop set for July 24



BEMIDJI -- Watermark Art Center will hold their first "Live" Virtual Workshop titled, Abstract Acrylic Painting at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 24.

Watermark will ship the supplies so participants learn about acrylic paint, learn various ways to apply paint, try out texture additives and color mixing while interacting from home with education director Jill Oakes.

Space is limited. Supplies and shipping included at $30 for members or $35 for nonmembers.

For more information call, (218) 444-7570. Watermark is now open to the public. Admission is free to view the galleries and retail shop. Virtual exhibits, experiences, and education can be viewed online at watermarkartcenter.org.