Watermark to hold o nline art auction fundraiser

BEMIDJI -- Watermark Art Center and their Art Auction Fundraiser sponsor and media partner, Paul Bunyan Communications will hold their first ever Online Art Auction Fundraiser. Bidding begins at noon on Saturday, July 18 and ends at noon on July 31.

Bid on a selection of over 200 items, from wood and fiber arts, to jewelry, pottery, paintings, prints and more, a release said. Items are priced to fit any budget. All art has been donated by local collectors to help the Watermark continue to provide free access to the art center.

More information is available at watermarkartcenter.org or by calling (218) 444-7570. Watermark Art Center is located at 505 Bemidji Ave. N. and is now open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday.

Bemidji Area Church Musicians to hold virtual recital



BEMIDJI -- The next virtual recital of the Summer Recital Series presented by the Bemidji Area Church Musicians begins at noon on Wednesday, July 15.

The recital will feature Lois Simonson on piano, with Kari Miller on the flute, Sanna Gustafson on saxophone and Janet Peterson with violin. These players have joined together to lead music in their church and in recitals in previous years with high acclaim, a release said.

The recitals may be viewed on the BACM Facebook page and YouTube channel. Both places have a way to donate. Donations can also be made by sending a check to BACM, 701 31st St. NW, Bemidji, MN. Funds support scholarship programs for freshman college students in music study, Fellowships for BSU students to serve in Bemidji churches and for young organ students.

For more information, call Kenneth Wold at (218) 751-2554, Carol Johnson at (218) 751-0415 or Shar Paquette at (218) 766-3211.

Bagley Area Arts to host free online watercolor workshop

BAGLEY -- The Bagley Area Arts Collaborative will host a free online watercolor workshop at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, instructed by David R. Smith, award winning watercolorist and international instructor. To follow along click here.

Watermark set to host Virtual Acrylic Painting Workshop

BEMIDJI -- Watermark Art Center will hold their first "Live" Virtual Workshop titled, Abstract Acrylic Painting at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 24.

Watermark will ship the supplies so participants learn about acrylic paint, learn various ways to apply paint, try out texture additives and color mixing while interacting from home with education director Jill Oakes.

Space is limited. Supplies and shipping included at $30 for members or $35 for nonmembers.

For more information call, (218) 444-7570. Watermark is now open to the public. Admission is free to view the galleries and retail shop. Virtual exhibits, experiences, and education can be viewed online at watermarkartcenter.org.

Filmmaker seeks cast members for short film

BEMIDJI -- Writer and director Ava Carpentier is seeking cast members from Bemidji and the surrounding area for a short film she plans to make in Bemidji this summer.

The film will be based on a true story of two budding teenagers from across the tracks in Bemidji, who find comfort in curious places in the summer of 1972, a release said.

The actors do not need to have prior experience. Carpentier is looking for a female age 14-16 of Ojibwe ancestry, a female elder age 60-80 of Ojibwe ancestry, and male age 15-17 of Scandinavian ancestry.

She is also looking for crew workers, a director of photography, line producer, production designer, wardrobe hair and makeup, sound production, boom operator, craft service and editing.

According to the release, this is a non-paying and non-union opportunity, but those who participate will receive film credit and/or a demo reel.

If interested, call Ava at (818) 584-6220.